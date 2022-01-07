Applications keep rolling in for Medicaid home and community based grants

The Agency for Health Care Administration reports 359 applications have been submitted to the state as of Jan. 6 from home and community-based providers looking to tap into hundreds of millions in additional Medicaid dollars meant to fortify the delivery system that keeps people with developmental and intellectual disabilities out of institutions and in communities.

Nearly 70% of the applications were submitted by providers that want both stipend and retention payments. Sixty-four applications were submitted by providers that want retention payments only and another 30 applications were submitted by providers that are only seeking stipends.

Six applications were submitted by providers wanting to install delayed egress systems.

Twelve applications, AHCA told Florida Politics, were improperly filled out or didn’t have the correct information.

Florida Developmental Disabilities Council Executive Director Val Breen told Florida Politics Friday the association is waiting for AHCA to develop a “Frequently Asked Questions” document that will help providers better understand how to fill out the applications.

Nevertheless, Breen said, “We are very encouraged that the application process has become available and people are applying.”

The state announced three different funding opportunities for providers that work with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities: $403.7 million for one-time stipends; $266.6 million for bonuses and incentives meant to grow and retain a workforce; and $12 million for delayed egress systems meant to thwart elopement from community group homes.

The Gov. Ron DeSantis administration quietly moved over the summer to take advantage of a 10% bump in federal Medicaid dollars available under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

President Joe Biden’s administration approved Florida’s proposed request to tap into an additional $1.2 billion in September.

AHCA announced Dec. 17 the opening of a 60-day window for providers to apply for the funds. The state is accepting applications through Feb. 14.

It’s not clear how much each individual provider will receive in grants, though egress grants cannot exceed $10,000. AHCA Chief of Staff Cody Farrill told lawmakers in November the agency couldn’t determine individual grant amounts until the state knew the level of interest by providers that want both stipend and retention payments.