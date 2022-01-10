Ron DeSantis’ odds of becoming President improved more than 800% in the last year

The faltering fortunes of the Joe Biden administration have substantially improved the odds Gov. Ron DeSantis could be elected President in 2024.

That’s the conclusion drawn by US-Bookies.com, which bills itself as a “comprehensive web portal” giving American bettors access to offshore markets.

In these “betting markets offered by UK/European/worldwide operators regulated in jurisdictions where wagering on these props is legal,” DeSantis’ odds of being President have surged in the eyes of those willing to bet money on the proposition.

On Jan. 20, 2021, DeSantis barely registered, with 66/1 odds, putting him well behind President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

But since the inauguration of Biden and Harris, DeSantis’ odds have improved tremendously, standing at 8/1 as of Jan. 7, 2022. It puts him only behind Harris (7/1), Biden (9/2), and Trump (3/1).

DeSantis’ odds went from a 1.5% implied probability to 11.1% in less than a year. He has eclipsed Haley and Buttigieg, tied at 20/1, and Pence at 25/1.

Most Democrats are losing steam, with one exception.

“Following the Biden-Harris administration’s first year in office, Republicans have noticed the most favorable movements in the 2024 presidential betting markets,” says a US-Bookies spokesperson.

“Meanwhile, the only Democrat whose odds became stronger is Pete Buttigieg.”

The bookies’ estimation is yet another piece of evidence that if the Primaries were held in 2022 instead of 2024, Gov. DeSantis could be the Republican front-runner if Trump decided not to run again. Polling consistently shows DeSantis as the top second choice, though the Governor cannot overcome Trump when the former President is added to the field.

Trump continues to say DeSantis wouldn’t run against him.

“I do think if I run, he won’t,” Trump told South Florida radio host Brian Mudd in November. “If he wanted to run, that’s OK with me. I think we’d win by a lot.”

Trump has also said elsewhere he thinks DeSantis would “drop out” of the 2024 race if Trump got in. DeSantis has been coy when asked about 2024, calling the chatter about it “nonsense,” even as he continues to keep the political schedule of someone exploring a run for President.