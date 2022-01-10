January 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis’ odds of becoming President improved more than 800% in the last year
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 10, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Melissa McKinlay announces she won’t run for Agriculture Commissioner

HeadlinesInfluence

Jason Shoaf targets innovative solutions to North Florida problems

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate subcommittee narrows it down to two Congressional draft maps

DeSantis
2024 odds for "America's Governor" surged from 66/1 to 8/1.

The faltering fortunes of the Joe Biden administration have substantially improved the odds Gov. Ron DeSantis could be elected President in 2024.

That’s the conclusion drawn by US-Bookies.com, which bills itself as a “comprehensive web portal” giving American bettors access to offshore markets.

In these “betting markets offered by UK/European/worldwide operators regulated in jurisdictions where wagering on these props is legal,” DeSantis’ odds of being President have surged in the eyes of those willing to bet money on the proposition.

On Jan. 20, 2021, DeSantis barely registered, with 66/1 odds, putting him well behind President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

But since the inauguration of Biden and Harris, DeSantis’ odds have improved tremendously, standing at 8/1 as of Jan. 7, 2022. It puts him only behind Harris (7/1), Biden (9/2), and Trump (3/1).

DeSantis’ odds went from a 1.5% implied probability to 11.1% in less than a year. He has eclipsed Haley and Buttigieg, tied at 20/1, and Pence at 25/1.

Most Democrats are losing steam, with one exception.

“Following the Biden-Harris administration’s first year in office, Republicans have noticed the most favorable movements in the 2024 presidential betting markets,” says a US-Bookies spokesperson.

“Meanwhile, the only Democrat whose odds became stronger is Pete Buttigieg.”

The bookies’ estimation is yet another piece of evidence that if the Primaries were held in 2022 instead of 2024, Gov. DeSantis could be the Republican front-runner if Trump decided not to run again. Polling consistently shows DeSantis as the top second choice, though the Governor cannot overcome Trump when the former President is added to the field.

Trump continues to say DeSantis wouldn’t run against him.

“I do think if I run, he won’t,” Trump told South Florida radio host Brian Mudd in November. “If he wanted to run, that’s OK with me. I think we’d win by a lot.”

Trump has also said elsewhere he thinks DeSantis would “drop out” of the 2024 race if Trump got in. DeSantis has been coy when asked about 2024, calling the chatter about it “nonsense,” even as he continues to keep the political schedule of someone exploring a run for President.

Post Views: 130

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAARP wants to ensure nursing homes aren’t Florida seniors’ only option for care

nextSenate subcommittee narrows it down to two Congressional draft maps

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories