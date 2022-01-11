Gayle Harrell raises $32K for Senate bid that could move her into another district

A liquor retailer, a road builder’s political committee and a smattering of other interests lifted Sen. Gayle Harrell’s December campaign fundraising to a total of $32,316.

The Republican Senator is currently raising money for what is now an unopposed bid for re-election to Senate District 25, her current district. But shifting lines caused by the decennial redistricting process may mean she’s moving to Senate District 29.

The Senate’s proposed maps aren’t final and things can still change before the final districts are determined for the 2022 election.

“Whatever district I am in, I will run in. It doesn’t matter what the number is,” Harrell told Florida Politics in November.

Harrell’s December campaign reports show her largest contributors last month covered a variety of sectors. Her biggest donations came through her political committee Friends of Gayle Harrell.

ABC Liquors and FTBA Transportation PAC, a political committee representing the transportation industry, gave her PC $5,000 each. Harrell serves as the chairwoman of the Senate Transportation Committee. Her PC also received $2,500 from Palm Beach Kennel Club, a West Palm Beach parimutuel venue, and $1,000 from Sunrise Consulting Group.

Representatives from the energy, insurance and health sectors donated the $1,000 maximum allowed to Harrell’s campaign account, as did groups representing firefighters and lawyers.

Those giving $1,000 in December were Chevron Policy Government & Public Affairs, based in San Ramon, California; FCCI Services Inc. of Sarasota; Florida Professional Firefighters Political Committee of Tallahassee; Maxim Healthcare Services of Columbia, Maryland; E.R. Squibb & Sons, a pharmaceutical company, based in Tampa; Realtors Political Advocacy, an Orlando political committee; Employees of Raytheon Technology, based in Arlington, Virginia; Michelle McKay, a governmental relations consultant in Tallahassee; and Meenan P.A. in Tallahassee, a law firm. Pamela Gardner, a Stuart retiree, also gave $1,000.

In December, Harrell’s campaign and finance committee spent a total of $7,997, with her biggest expense coming in at nearly $5,000, paid to Capital Fundraising Consultant in Stuart.

Before her Senate service, Harrell was elected to eight terms in the House. She left in 2018 to pursue the Senate District 25 seat.

SD 25 covers all of Martin and St. Lucie counties — including Stuart, Port. St. Lucie and Fort Pierce — as well as parts of northwestern Palm Beach County, including Pahokee. It’s unclear, however, how the redistricting process will affect those boundaries.

Her campaign faced a Monday deadline on to report all financial activity through December.