Tallahassee law firm Ausley McMullen to receive commendation for pro bono work

Later this month, Chief Justice Charles Canady will recognize Ausley McMullen, a Tallahassee-based law firm, with the 2022 Law Firm Commendation for its pro bono work.

The firm is receiving the award as part of the Florida Supreme Court and The Florida Bar’s annual Pro Bono Service Awards.

Florida’s Chief Justice presents the statewide Law Firm Commendation Award to single out a law firm that dedicated substantial time to pro bono legal services to groups or individuals who cannot otherwise afford the services.

Individually, lawyers from Ausley McMullen have taken more than 100 cases pro bono from Legal Services of North Florida (LSNF) and Legal Aid Foundation of Tallahassee (LAF). The firm’s lawyers also helped create the Promise Zone Mobile Law Clinic, the first comprehensive expungement program in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, and Thunderdome Tallahassee, a statewide pro bono lawyer training program.

Some Ausley McMullen lawyers have also taken individual roles surrounding pro bono work. One lawyer organized and hosted a panel discussion of pro bono opportunities in Tallahassee. Two others have been longtime members of the LAF board of directors.

Among others, Ausley McMullen’s award will be given during the Pro Bono Service Awards at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Florida Supreme Court. You can watch the awards live on Facebook, WFSU: Gavel to Gavel, and the Florida Channel.