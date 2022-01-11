Orange County Sheriff, Property Appraiser back Kamia Brown in SD 11 battle

Democratic Rep. Kamia Brown has won the backing of two prominent Orange County elected officials in her bid to become the next Senator representing Senate District 11 in the western part of the county.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Property Appraiser Amy Mercado endorsed Brown’s candidacy in the 2022 Democratic Primary Election, and in the General Election should there be one, Brown’s campaign announced.

Brown is facing Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson for the nomination. There are no Republicans or others who have filed yet to run in the district, which has a strong Democratic voter database. The Democratic advantage is not likely to change much in the proposed redistricting maps.

Thompson previously served in the Senate for that district and is running to return now that her successor, Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy, is running for Congress.

Mercado’s endorsement was not much of a surprise, as Brown had already received the endorsement of Sen. Victor Torres, Mercado’s father. Mina represents a more moderate constituency.