Debuting today: The Winter 2022 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics

Remember when politics were, dare I say, fun? I do.

Like many of us during the past 22 months of this seemingly never-ending pandemic, I splurged on an eBay purchase I probably didn’t need: A near complete collection of George magazine.

It had been quite some time since I read any of the issues, and what marvelous fun it was to relive the publication’s glory.

You might remember it. Co-founded in 1995 by John F. Kennedy Jr., son of the late President, the glossy viewed politics through the lens of lifestyle, boasting creative covers and topics that blended politics with pop culture and everyday issues. It’s tagline, “not just politics as usual” perfectly summed up all of its creative intrigue. You’ll remember the iconic cover showing supermodel Cindy Crawford dressed as George Washington, or countless others, from Barbara Streisand as Betsy Ross to Demi Moore decked out in colonial garb as a puppet controlling a soldier.

George was a great way to take a dense topic and make it fun. American politics are anything but these days.

Some days feel like we’re living on a knife’s edge. Because we are. There are culture wars surrounding critical race theory. There are political divides on things as seemingly nonpolitical as keeping safe from a pandemic. There are battles raging over police forces and age old disputes over immigration, jobs, taxes, health care and on and on.

Things were polarized even before the pandemic. But they’ve gotten worse. A shocking 53% of younger Americans and 46% of all Americans believe the nation is headed for civil war, according to a 2021 national survey by pollster John Zogby.

It might sound like I’m getting a quartet of violinists together on the deck of the Titanic, but I’m not. I lay all of that out to say, damn it, it’s time to bring some fun back to politics.

It wasn’t so long ago when Florida politics were a lot more fun. Ah the good ole days of the Legislative Session, filled with the annual, and hilarious, press skits. Booze flowed for staff and there was food, so much food. An occasional scandal kept us all on our toes.

I recently reminisced with a friend in The Process about light-hearted, funny Christmas cards from PR firms and videos and fruitcakes delivered during the holidays to offer levity.

Now, the Capitol sits mostly empty, and not just because of the pandemic. Even when it’s not empty, it’s not very fun.

Bring back the days of raising a glass at Red Dog, Blue Dog, where “celebrity” bartenders from both sides of the aisle poured drinks for charity and everyone set their partisan squabbles on a shelf for some laughs.

My goal for INFLUENCE Magazine in 2022 is to get back to all that. Reading the past few editions — this is No. 20 for those keeping count — it all struck me as a little grim.

So this year, put on a smile and read about our Rising Stars, who are sure to bring joy to us older veterans. We have recent graduates and newcomers to The Process galore. And their stories delight.

Whatever you do, enjoy it. Because important, serious work doesn’t have to be drab or dreary.

Welcome to the new INFLUENCE.

