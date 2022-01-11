January 11, 2022
Gov. DeSantis announces judicial appointment to Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Jason Delgado

gavel-courtroom
The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit includes Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new judicial appointment Tuesday to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

DeSantis appointed Devin Collier of Panama City to serve as a judge in the Panhandle-based circuit. He will take the place of Judge John L. Fishel, II, who recently retired.

A University of West Florida and Florida A&M Law graduate, Collier has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit since 2019. Prior to that, he worked as the lead attorney advisor with the United States Department of the Interior.

The role included handling counseling and litigation matters as well as working on the Employment and Labor Law Unit’s COVID-19 response team, according to the circuit court. Collier also offered legal counsel to the Bureau of Land Management during a congressional inquiry.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

