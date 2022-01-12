January 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers sweet on proposal designating strawberry shortcake as state dessert, approve measure in PIE committee
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/30/21-Haley Walker, age 10 of Monticello, studies a table of strawberry shortcake before making her selection during the Taste of Florida Agriculture Reception, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. The event hosted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and the Florida Farm Bureau Federation promotes Florida-grown products and the Sunshine States $149.5 billion agriculture industry. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Kelly HayesJanuary 12, 20226min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida may outlaw protests outside of private residence under new proposal

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott fume at Democratic push to end filibuster

FLAPOL113021CH010
Some lawmakers, however, soured at the thought of the berry dish competing with the Key lime pie.

The sweetest bill of this year’s Legislative Session cleared its first committee Wednesday morning, bringing strawberry shortcake one step closer to becoming the state’s designated dessert.

The legislation (HB 567), filed by Dover Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure, officially names strawberry shortcake as the state’s primo dessert. McClure hopes the measure will promote the vital role that Florida-grown strawberries play in the state’s economy. Sen. Danny Burgess filed an identical bill (SB 1006).

“The Florida strawberry is our economic driver, almost a billion dollar economic impact,” McClure said. “So this bill is really meant to bring some fun attention to what drives our economy.”

Despite being this Session’s sweetest bill, some lawmakers soured at the thought of the berry dish competing with the Key lime pie, which holds the separate title as the official state pie.

While McClure claimed he “isn’t trying to take the ‘Key lime-light’ away from the state pie,” some fans of the citrus delight raised questions at the House Public Integrity and Elections Committee. Yes, it’s known as the PIE committee.

“As a fan of Key lime pie, I have a little concern that this would prioritize it as a state dessert,” said Rep. Erin Grall, who suggested that perhaps the bill be altered to designate the sweet as state cake instead of dessert.

Others jokingly expressed concern at the potential repercussions from Key lime pie enthusiasts.

“If this should pass, are you worried about a lawsuit from the Key lime pie lobby?” Rep. Blaise Ingoglia said.

Some members of the Italian American caucus even went as far as to suggest scratching the berry cake in favor of the cannoli.

“With all the influx of New Yorkers coming to the state of Florida fleeing lockdown states, did you give any consideration to the cannoli?” Ingoglia asked.

McClure quickly shut down that proposal, saying he “literally could not care less” about the Italian pastry, earning giggles from the committee.

After the back-and-forth of puns and sweet talk, members of the committee praised McClure for bringing the bill forward, recognizing the importance of agriculture in Florida’s economy.

“Thank you so much for bringing forward this bill and really highlighting our community and the history that has encompassed Hillsborough County and Plant City,” Tampa Bay Rep. Susan Valdes said. “The growers and the community of Plant City just, they’re amazing individuals and family members that provide such a great product for us. So thank you very much for bringing it forward.”

According to an analysis of the legislation, Florida’s strawberry industry is the second-largest producing region in the U.S. and the top region for the nation’s winter supply. Plant City is known as the Winter Strawberry Capital of the World.

The 36-line bill also cites the 2000 Guinness Book of World Records recognition given to Plant City as the home of the most oversized shortcake in the world as evidence the strawberry shortcake should enjoy a higher stature — regardless of the amount of whipped cream piled on. The record was later broken in 2004 in the Municipality of La Trinidad, Philippines.

The bill only needs to clear the State Affairs Committee before it can be heard on the House floor.

Post Views: 288

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUSDA January citrus forecast sees another projected dip in Florida production

nextAshley Moody unveils new human trafficking initiative

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Now live: The Winter 2022 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more