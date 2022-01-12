January 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

USDA January citrus forecast sees another projected dip in Florida production

Ryan NicolJanuary 12, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers sweet on proposal designating strawberry shortcake as state dessert, approve measure in PIE committee

HeadlinesTech

Jason Fischer bill targets Google, Apple ‘monopoly’ app fees

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Preemption to end all preemptions’: Senate panel approves controversial local ordinance bill

oranges-407429_1280
The agency is lowering its projections for Florida's orange, tangerine and tangelo output.

Florida’s projected output for the 2021-22 citrus season is worsening, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA is now forecasting Florida will produce 44.5 million boxes of oranges this season, with 27 million boxes of Valencia oranges and 17.5 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges. Florida is also projected to produce 800,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos.

Each of those projections is lower than last month’s report, and represent a decline from the already-low start-of-season predictions issued in October.

Those early season projections were the nadir or a decades-long decline in estimated Florida citrus output, and it appears those numbers are dropping further as the season progresses.

On Wednesday, USDA analysts said Florida is expected to produce 4.1 million boxes of grapefruit. That number remains steady from December’s report, represents an uptick from the original October projection and is in line with last season’s final output. The USDA predicted Wednesday Florida will produce 3.3 million boxes of red grapefruit and 800,000 boxes of white grapefruit.

Last year’s final citrus output in Florida fell below where analysts had projected it to land in late 2020. While the 2021-22 season’s final numbers likely won’t reach the low levels seen in the 2017-18 season — due to impacts from Hurricane Irma — they are still falling well short of the rebound some experts predicted.

After the USDA released final numbers for the 2020-21 season last year, Florida Citrus Commission Chairman Steve Johnson said he was hoping for a better output in the 2021-22 season.

“Next season’s crop is on the trees, and the conditions in the groves are encouraging,” Johnson said. “With the support of state leaders who believe in Florida Citrus and recognize the important role this industry plays in our state, we head into the new season optimistic about the future.”

While not commenting directly on the 2021-22 season, Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb Smith recently expressed optimism Florida’s citrus industry can get back on its feet in the years ahead.

“I think there’s still hope. And I think all of us hope that the citrus industry can be salvaged and turned around,” he said. “That’s the behemoth. That is the backbone of our agricultural industry, and has been for decades.”

Post Views: 80

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJason Fischer bill targets Google, Apple 'monopoly' app fees

nextLawmakers sweet on proposal designating strawberry shortcake as state dessert, approve measure in PIE committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Now live: The Winter 2022 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more