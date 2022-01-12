January 12, 2022
Jason Fischer bill targets Google, Apple ‘monopoly’ app fees
Apple and Google launched a major joint effort, Friday, April 10, 2020, to leverage smartphone technology contain the COVID-19 pandemic. New software the companies plan to add to phones would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Apple logo
It could be bad news for 'Big Tech App Store Monopolies' if this bill passes.

New legislation filed Wednesday in the Florida House contemplates pushback against tech giants for what are deemed anti-competitive practices.

HB 1579, covering digital app purchases and payments, is intended to check so-called “Big Tech App Store Monopolies” such as the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

Rep. Jason Fischer, a Republican from Duval County, believes the matter could bring Republicans and Democrats together.

“Big Tech’s rampant disregard for the American values of a free and fair marketplace with healthy competition is truly concerning to Floridians of both political parties,” Fischer said. “With this legislation, Florida can foster innovation and create jobs in our own state by protecting growing app developers from the looming threat of Apple and Google’s un-American and anti-competitive business practices.”

The crux of the complaint with these companies is their arbitrary setting of fees and payment methods.

“Currently, the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store force application developers to pay a 15% fee, which can be as high as 30% in other circumstances, to use their app stores while also requiring them to exclusively use their in-application payment systems,” read a statement from Fischer’s office. “These outlandish fees drive up prices for consumers, stifle innovation, and cripple Big Tech’s potential competitors, particularly smaller-sized companies. With this legislation in place, Florida will encourage small and growing app developers to headquarter in our state and bring jobs and opportunities to all Floridians.”

The bill would bar one of these tech companies from requiring certain developers “domiciled” in Florida to use an in-app payment system, and would protect Florida users from those same requirements.

Violations of this policy would be considered potentially an “unfair and deceptive trade practice.” Parties “aggrieved” by violations could file an injunction to stop the practice, or would have recourse to file a civil action.

If this bill becomes law, it takes effect July 1, 2022.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

