Casey DeSantis, Joe Ladapo take anti-drug message on the road

On Thursday evening, the First Lady and the Surgeon General worked to spotlight a major problem: drug overdoses. In a roundtable “mini-assembly” event in Pinellas County, they spoke about a campaign that may do something to stop them.

So-called “assembly tool kits” will be available from the state for schools that are interested in having help from Tallahassee in explaining the many pitfalls possible when someone succumbs to addiction.

First Lady Casey DeSantis spoke about her anti-drug campaign, “The facts. Our future.” DeSantis started it in 2019 and described it as ongoing and essential in a time of increased overdose deaths and influxes of fentanyl from Mexico.

“This is really, ‘Just say no, but here’s why,'” DeSantis said, linking her initiative in spirit to the “Just Say No” approach of former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

DeSantis cited issues with “vaping” and “marijuana with high levels of THC” as real threats to the youth, saying that a “call to action” was necessary to stem the tide of addiction. She said school assemblies and peer testimonials were ways of affirming a message that makes kids “think twice” about using drugs.

Recovering addicts and medical professionals offer powerful testimonies at events like that, the First Lady noted.

“This is what your face looks like on meth. This is what it looks like not on meth. This is what your brain looks like with high levels of THC. This is what it looks like, a normal functioning brain,” DeSantis said, citing powerful illustrations of the ravages of addiction to offer “context and perspective.”

A former broadcast television host, the First Lady asked probing questions of roundtable participants, including those whose loved ones’ lives were derailed by cannabis, Xanax, Oxycodone, fentanyl and other substances.

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo offered his own testimony on the “adverse ramifications of substance abuse to the developing brain.”

“The brain continues developing into the 20s,” Ladapo noted, and it is still “sensitive to toxins.”

Drug use in youth leads to addiction in adults, Ladapo added, with ramifications for financial and emotional wellbeing alike.

The Surgeon General cited his own work with addicts as a doctor in California.

“It’s extremely destructive,” Ladapo said of substance abuse. “It’s tough on the body, tough on the soul.”

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma offered remarks as well, including stressing the importance of cracking down on drug dealers “to the fullest extent of the law.”