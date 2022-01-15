Hillsborough County reports 24K cases of COVID-19, positivity rate sits at 30%

Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to spread across Tampa Bay as the omicron variant rages nationwide.

In the last week, from Jan. 7 through Jan. 13, Hillsborough County reported 24,400 cases of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health. That’s about 2,000 more cases than the week prior, when the county reported 22,135 cases of COVID-19.

Overall, case numbers are way up from mid-December, when the county was reporting numbers just above 1,000 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Hillsborough County reported 314,987 cases of COVID-19.

The onslaught of cases seen in the past week was accompanied by a countywide positivity rate of 30.1%. For reference, a 10% positivity rate is considered the threshold for community spread by researchers. The week prior, the county saw a rate of 30.8%.

As for vaccination numbers, 6,298 individuals got the jab in Hillsborough County this week. That bring the county’s vaccination rate to 67%.

Neighboring Pinellas County is also on trending upwards, reporting 14,316 new cases of COVID-19 this past week, and a positivity rate of 27.5%. In the week prior, Pinellas confirmed 11,232 cases, and a 25.6% positivity rate.

For comparison, in mid-December, the county was confirmed about 500 new weekly cases and a positivity rate of only 2.8%.

Pinellas County has confirmed 171,371 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The report also showed that 2,980 people in Pinellas County got vaccinated within the last week. With the addition of the newly vaccinated group, 646,158 people, or 68%, of Pinellas County have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pasco County reported 8,230 new weekly cases, and a positivity rate of 30.8%. So far, Pasco County has recorded 99,718 cases of COVID-19.

In the week prior, Pasco County reported 6,238 cases of COVID-19, and a positivity rate of 28.4%.

The county has a vaccination rate of 66%, after 1,969 more people got vaccinated in the last week.

This week’s report may be trending toward a peak, with other areas in the state starting to trend downward again, including South Florida.