John Snyder raises $26K to defend House seat representing Martin, Palm Beach counties

Republican Rep. John Snyder raised $26,600 in December for his contest against a Democratic challenger to represent what is now House District 82.

Current drafts of the House redistricting maps show HD 82 remaining largely intact, but it would change its number to 86 and lose a slice of the north-central portion of Martin County. That slice, just south of Port St. Lucie and including Palm City, would be part of House District 85, according to preliminary plans.

Snyder’s December’s fundraising totals were propelled by donations from firefighters, energy representatives and political committees representing a wide swath of interests. The total comes out to a modest haul for the freshman lawmaker from central Martin County, who owns a payroll and staffing service.

Between his personal and campaign committee, John Snyder for Florida, accounts, Snyder has $121,704 to answer the challenge from Raymond Denzel of Port Salerno to represent the Martin County district that includes a slice of Palm Beach County. It’s roughly defined by Jupiter north through Port Salerno and west through Indiantown to Lake Okeechobee.

Firefighter PACs represent the biggest single sector donating to Snyder’s campaign. He received $3,500 from FPF Fire PC, based in Tallahassee, and $1,000 from Palm Beach County FirePAC PC, based in West Palm Beach.

Energy interests dropped $3,500 on Snyder’s campaign; $2,500 from NextEra Energy, based in Jupiter, and $1,000 from Florida Natural Gas PAC, based in Juno Beach.

Snyder also collected $2,000 from medical marijuana interests; $1,000 came from Surterra Florida, a medical marijuana company, and $1,000 from Floridians for Safe Medical Cannabis Care, a political committee based in Tallahassee.

Seth Templeton of Riviera Beach, a customer service manager, also donated $1,000, the only individual giving a check of that size in December.

Committees and companies that gave $1,000 each were The Fiorentino Group, lobbyists based in Jacksonville; Ericks Consultants, lobbyists based in Tallahassee; LeadingAge Political Committee, based in Tallahassee; L3Harris Technologies Inc., a business-to-business service, based in Washington; Florida Police Benevolent Association, a political committee based in Tallahassee; Ged Lawyers of Boca Raton; Seminole Tribe of Florida, based in Hollywood; Florida Bankers Association, based in Tallahassee; American Flood Action PC, based in Tampa; ABC East Coast CCE, based in Coconut Creek; Entertainment Software Association of Washington; Realtors Political Advocacy Committee, based in Orlando; Marine Industries Association, a North Palm Beach trade association; and Heritage MGA, an insurance company based in Clearwater.

Snyder’s campaign spent no money in December, and neither did Denzel, who also did not raise any money in December. He shows $200 cash on hand from a loan to his campaign.

Snyder is barred from raising money while the Legislature is in Session.

The campaigns faced a deadline last week to report all financial activity through Dec. 31.