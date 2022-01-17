January 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lindsay Cross reaches $100K campaign benchmark for HD 68 bid

Kelly HayesJanuary 17, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Democrat Jordan Leonard closes 2021 with nearly $180K on hand for House bid

2022Headlines

Casey DeSantis condemns ‘disgraceful’ Nikki Fried comparison of Gov. DeSantis to Hitler

2022Headlines

Grassroots, lawyer support propel Robin Bartleman to new fundraising record

Lindsay_Cross
Cross is so far the only candidate in the open HD 68 race.

Environmental scientist Lindsay Cross surpassed the $100,000 fundraising benchmark in December for her House District 68 campaign.

Cross, who is so far the only candidate in the race to succeed Rep. Ben Diamond, hit the milestone after collecting $6,145 last month, according to campaign finance reports from the Florida Division of Elections. She now has raised $102,272 since launching her campaign.

Her affiliated political committee, Moving Florida Forward, reported no donations in December.

Cross’ campaign reported 43 contributors in December, including a $500 donation from former St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice and another $500 from government law and lobbying firm GrayRobinson Florida PAC. Cross also saw three $1,000 donations from organizations including Great Bay Distributors Inc., Florida Beer Wholesalers Association PAC and Molina Healthcare Inc.

In December, her campaign spent $1,309 split among campaign consulting, software/email services, and processing fees.

Cross has $103,985 cash on hand between her campaign and political committee, with surplus funds spilling over in her political committee from a previous campaign in 2018. During her current campaign for HD 68, Cross’ political committee has only collected $3,500, but she raised $415,100 in a previous bid for Senate, during which she spent $397,815.

Cross challenged Sen. Jeff Brandes in the 2018 race for Senate District 24, losing by about eight percentage points. Her odds are better in 2022, assuming HD 68 remains a Democratic-leaning district after reapportionment.

HD 68, which covers part of Pinellas County, has a nearly 7,000 voter registration advantage, with 46,096 Democrats to 39,207 Republicans. But with redistricting occurring ahead of the 2022 election, that could change if the Republican majority in the Legislature redraws boundaries to boost its advantage.

Cross has earned endorsements from outgoing St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard, Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson, Gulfport City Council member Michael Fridovich, Largo City Commissioner Eric Gerard and Belleair Bluffs Commissioner Joseph Barkley III.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGrassroots, lawyer support propel Robin Bartleman to new fundraising record

nextPersonnel note: Amy Turkel named interim executive director at ACLU of Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories