January 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Monoclonal antibody treatment sites open after federal delivery
Image via AP.

Renzo DowneyJanuary 17, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘People should move on’: Ileana Garcia says racism isn’t an issue because Barack Obama was President

HeadlinesSt. Pete

City Council makes way for high-rise to replace old St. Pete Police HQ, while city workers clamor for raise

2022Headlines

Rift erupts between Ron DeSantis and his mentor Donald Trump

Virus Outbreak Florida Governor
The sites will open in Jacksonville, Altamonte Springs, Lake Worth, Sunrise and Miami.

The Department of Health (DOH) will open additional monoclonal antibody therapy sites after Gov. Ron DeSantis railed against the federal government for cutting Florida’s supply to the life-saving COVID-19 treatment.

Beginning Tuesday, the state health department will operate sites in Duval, Seminole, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Florida secured 15,000 new doses of the antibody cocktail earlier this month after President Joe Biden’s administration reversed its decision to withhold the drug.

The sites will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. The sites will open in Jacksonville, Altamonte Springs, Lake Worth, Sunrise and Miami.

“We’re working around the clock to keep up the momentum so Floridians have access to lifesaving monoclonal antibody therapies,” DOH tweeted Monday.

DeSantis previously announced his intent to open treatment sites in Central Florida, South Florida and beyond. However, the additional state-supported sites were contingent on Florida receiving the additional doses from the federal government. Florida received 15,000 of the expected 30,000 doses on Jan. 7.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services halted Regeneron’s and Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody therapy shipments in December amid the start of the omicron variant surge. The cut was due to concerns that some versions of the treatment weren’t as effective against the new dominant variant. However, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has contended the delta variant still exists in Florida. Moreover, he and the Governor disagreed that monoclonal antibody cocktails weren’t effective anymore.

“It’s something that we actually have seen applied with omicron patients, and we have seen symptoms resolve,” DeSantis added. “It may not be as good as it was against delta, but we obviously want to have that here for patients to be able to do it.”

For Friday, the latest day with available data, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 49,339 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, with 5 million cases confirmed in the state throughout the pandemic. The state reported 409,977 new cases in the seven days leading up to Friday, nearly the same as the 409,897 cases reported in the prior seven days.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAlex Rizo posts best fundraising month this cycle to defend Florida House seat

nextRift erupts between Ron DeSantis and his mentor Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories