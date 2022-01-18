Bill bolstering police recruitment benefits sails through House committee

Lawmakers got their first look Tuesday at one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities: a sweeping bill offering a slew of state-funded benefits designed to bolster the recruitment of police officers in Florida.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee OK’d the proposal (HB 3) with a 13-1 vote. Ormond Beach Republican Rep. Tom Leek is the bill sponsor.

Under the measure, Florida would provide recruits a bundle of perks, including a one-time $5,000 bonus for newcomers and a $1,000 reimbursement program for out-of-state officers who certify themselves in Florida.

The bill also would create the Florida Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship Program. The scholarship would cover up to $1,000 of tuition, fees and other police academy-related expenses.

“We have the opportunity to make Florida the most law enforcement officer-friendly state in the country,” Leek told lawmakers.

DeSantis introduced the idea in September amid a nationwide exodus of law enforcement officers. The goal, he said then, is to remove professional barriers and attract out-of-state officers into Florida.

Among other provisions, the bill would further provide private school scholarships to the children of police officers and allow schools to provide college credits to cops based on their training and experience. It would also implore school districts to create law enforcement explorer programs in schools and designate May 1 as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.”

“We must remember that we enjoy the daily blessings and freedoms of our communities because of the men and women of law enforcement,” Leek added. “This bill is a small step forward to show our appreciation.”

Notably, other lawmakers wish the bill went further. Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss of Homestead expressed interest in providing college scholarships to students enrolled in police explorer programs.

He — as well as Republican Reps. Spencer Roach and Mike Beltran — also want some of the benefits extended to correctional officers. Prison workers, they noted, are overworked and underpaid.

“I do see opportunities to have certain discussions about some of the benefits and how those benefits could potentially be expanded,” Chambliss said.

Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson of Windermere was the sole lawmaker to vote against the bill. She took issue with a provision giving cops a $25,000 benefit for adopting a child with special needs.

“I really need clarification to see how that is relevant to this bill,” Thompson said, among other objections.

Thompson, however, said her stance could change. In debate, she told lawmakers she’d be willing to support the measure if some benefits are extended to correctional and probation officers.

Leek’s proposal will appear next before the House Appropriations Committee and House Judiciary Committee.

If signed into law, the measure would take effect July 1.