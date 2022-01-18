January 18, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill bolstering police recruitment benefits sails through House committee
Image via Adobe.

Jason DelgadoJanuary 18, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Lauren Book smashes Senate Victory fundraising record

HeadlinesInfluence

College president search exemption bill advances, but with shorter open record timeframe

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation taking aim at ‘woke’ instruction receives Senate committee nod

Police
'We have the opportunity to make Florida the most law enforcement officer-friendly state in the country.'

Lawmakers got their first look Tuesday at one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities: a sweeping bill offering a slew of state-funded benefits designed to bolster the recruitment of police officers in Florida.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee OK’d the proposal (HB 3) with a 13-1 vote. Ormond Beach Republican Rep. Tom Leek is the bill sponsor.

Under the measure, Florida would provide recruits a bundle of perks, including a one-time $5,000 bonus for newcomers and a $1,000 reimbursement program for out-of-state officers who certify themselves in Florida.

The bill also would create the Florida Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship Program. The scholarship would cover up to $1,000 of tuition, fees and other police academy-related expenses.

“We have the opportunity to make Florida the most law enforcement officer-friendly state in the country,” Leek told lawmakers.

DeSantis introduced the idea in September amid a nationwide exodus of law enforcement officers. The goal, he said then, is to remove professional barriers and attract out-of-state officers into Florida.

Among other provisions, the bill would further provide private school scholarships to the children of police officers and allow schools to provide college credits to cops based on their training and experience. It would also implore school districts to create law enforcement explorer programs in schools and designate May 1 as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.”

“We must remember that we enjoy the daily blessings and freedoms of our communities because of the men and women of law enforcement,” Leek added. “This bill is a small step forward to show our appreciation.”

Notably, other lawmakers wish the bill went further. Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss of Homestead expressed interest in providing college scholarships to students enrolled in police explorer programs.

He — as well as Republican Reps. Spencer Roach and Mike Beltran — also want some of the benefits extended to correctional officers. Prison workers, they noted, are overworked and underpaid.

“I do see opportunities to have certain discussions about some of the benefits and how those benefits could potentially be expanded,” Chambliss said.

Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson of Windermere was the sole lawmaker to vote against the bill. She took issue with a provision giving cops a $25,000 benefit for adopting a child with special needs.

“I really need clarification to see how that is relevant to this bill,” Thompson said, among other objections.

Thompson, however, said her stance could change. In debate, she told lawmakers she’d be willing to support the measure if some benefits are extended to correctional and probation officers.

Leek’s proposal will appear next before the House Appropriations Committee and House Judiciary Committee.

If signed into law, the measure would take effect July 1.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTravis Hutson files amendment addressing home rule concerns with preemption bill

nextFlorida Digital Service launches $15.9M overarching cybersecurity initiative

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories