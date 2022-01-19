Poll: Donald Trump ‘unraveling,’ and ‘fresh face’ Ron DeSantis could benefit

New polling commissioned by John Bolton‘s Super PAC suggests Donald Trump is “unraveling” ahead of a possible 2024 campaign, while a “fresh face” like Gov. Ron DeSantis could benefit.

“The trend lines across our polls are definitive — support for Donald Trump is tanking within the Republican party,” Bolton pronounced.

The polling noted that 56% of Republicans want a “fresh face,” a number up nearly 5 points since July. The poll summary suggests one man stands to benefit.

“While we saw minor improvements for Trump in ballot matchups against potential GOP primary opponents (from 26% in September to 36% now), he remains 10 points lower than he was in April and July. In all, 64% of Republican Primary voters do not support Trump. Ron DeSantis leads among the other possible candidates (19.5%).”

Indeed, that September survey was a shock. The poll showed Trump with 26% support nationally among Republican Primary voters in the 2024 election, with DeSantis at 25%. DeSantis again appears to be the only viable non-Trump name in the field, a trend consistent with most surveys of the still-hypothetical 2024 Republican field.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming garnered 6% support. Sen. Ted Cruz got 5%, and all other names surveyed were below that threshold. Sen. Marco Rubio received 2% of the vote.

The survey’s release comes as tensions between Trump and DeSantis are ever more widely reported, including claims that it would be “too much to ask” for DeSantis to preemptively endorse another Trump term in 2024, as Trump bemoaned a “dull” DeSantis.

Those on the Trump side of the divide are more willing to stoke the fires of discontent than DeSantis adherents seem to be.

On Wednesday, Lara Trump discounted rumors of “bad blood” between Trump and DeSantis while suggesting Florida’s Governor may just need “another opportunity” to demonstrate his support for Trump ahead of the 2024 election. Donald Trump associate Roger Stone, teasing a third-party challenge to DeSantis for Governor in 2022, released a video the same day claiming the former President had to “drag (DeSantis) over the finish line” against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Meanwhile, during a Tuesday appearance on the Fox Business Channel, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez dismissed reports of a Trump/DeSantis split as “media obsession” and “made-up animosity.”

The Governor is trying to avoid giving interesting quotes on the matter.

“Don’t take the bait, and just kind of keep on keeping on. We need everybody united for a big red wave in 2022,” DeSantis said on the friendly Ruthless Podcast last week.