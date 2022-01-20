January 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Former Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s congressional staffer joins Adam Gentle’s House campaign
Image via Facebook.

Anne GeggisJanuary 20, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Gov. DeSantis’ office disses Al Lawson district as ‘unconstitutional gerrymander’

2022Headlines

Senate debates legislative map that will shape its 2022 political environment

2022Headlines

Congressional map hits Florida Senate floor, faces questions on Hispanic representation

Adam Gentle
The anti-corruption lawyer recently dropped a bid for Congress and has begun campaigning for House District 120.

A former congressional staffer for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has come aboard as the campaign manager for Adam Gentle, who is running for House District 120, which straddles Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Kathryn Norris had been the Director of Community Affairs for Monroe County on Mucarsel-Powell’s staff.

“I am excited to have Kathryn as my campaign manager,” Gentle said. “Our campaign is focused on working for local business owners, veterans, our environment and anybody trying to get ahead. Kathryn’s knowledge of issues and concerns unique to Monroe and Miami-Dade make her an invaluable asset to the campaign.”

Gentle, who bills himself as an anti-corruption attorney, had been campaigning at first to represent Florida’s 25th Congressional District, trying to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart. If he had won that race, he would have been the first open LBGTQ member of Congress from Florida.

Last week, however, Gentle announced he’d be running for the House seat currently occupied by Republican Rep. Jim Mooney, who is also facing a primary challenge.

Gentle will be meeting the Republican in the General Election if he gets by the 2016 Democratic nominee for HD 120, Daniel Horton-Diaz.

Norris said she is “overjoyed” to join Gentle’s underdog campaign because of his stance on the issues.

Most recently, she’s been working as a substitute teacher for the Monroe County school district. And for more than a decade, she’s been active with organizations such as the Florida Keys Democrats, Upper Keys Professional Women’s Association and Monroe County Library Board.

“Adam not only lives in the Keys, but he also understands our local issues and is dedicated to preserving our quality of life and protecting our fragile environment,” she said.

The district that Gentle is vying to represent currently covers Homestead, Key Colony Beach, Key West, Laytona and Marathon, along with unincorporated areas. The boundaries could shift in the current redistricting effort, however.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoseline Jean-Louis Hardrick: Playing the long game — thoughts on Desmond Meade’s ‘Let My People Vote’

nextJoe Ladapo says Dr. Fauci, mask policies 'dehumanized' the American people

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories