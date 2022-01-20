Former Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s congressional staffer joins Adam Gentle’s House campaign

A former congressional staffer for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has come aboard as the campaign manager for Adam Gentle, who is running for House District 120, which straddles Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Kathryn Norris had been the Director of Community Affairs for Monroe County on Mucarsel-Powell’s staff.

“I am excited to have Kathryn as my campaign manager,” Gentle said. “Our campaign is focused on working for local business owners, veterans, our environment and anybody trying to get ahead. Kathryn’s knowledge of issues and concerns unique to Monroe and Miami-Dade make her an invaluable asset to the campaign.”

Gentle, who bills himself as an anti-corruption attorney, had been campaigning at first to represent Florida’s 25th Congressional District, trying to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart. If he had won that race, he would have been the first open LBGTQ member of Congress from Florida.

Last week, however, Gentle announced he’d be running for the House seat currently occupied by Republican Rep. Jim Mooney, who is also facing a primary challenge.

Gentle will be meeting the Republican in the General Election if he gets by the 2016 Democratic nominee for HD 120, Daniel Horton-Diaz.

Norris said she is “overjoyed” to join Gentle’s underdog campaign because of his stance on the issues.

Most recently, she’s been working as a substitute teacher for the Monroe County school district. And for more than a decade, she’s been active with organizations such as the Florida Keys Democrats, Upper Keys Professional Women’s Association and Monroe County Library Board.

“Adam not only lives in the Keys, but he also understands our local issues and is dedicated to preserving our quality of life and protecting our fragile environment,” she said.

The district that Gentle is vying to represent currently covers Homestead, Key Colony Beach, Key West, Laytona and Marathon, along with unincorporated areas. The boundaries could shift in the current redistricting effort, however.