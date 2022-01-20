Joe Ladapo says Dr. Fauci, mask policies ‘dehumanized’ the American people

Florida’s Surgeon General blasted the Joe Biden administration Wednesday in the wake of its proposal to distribute 400 million masks, saying that the Joe Biden White House and specifically Dr. Anthony Fauci “dehumanized” people regarding COVID-19 mitigation and mask mandates.

Dr. Joe Ladapo appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he made the comments.

Asked about the effects of mask requirements on children, Ladapo pivoted to a larger indictment of national policy in critiques of this “bizarre period” of the pandemic.

“Tucker, you’re totally sharing one of the saddest parts of this pandemic in terms of policy at the national level, including with people like Dr. Fauci,” Ladapo shared. “They basically dehumanized the U.S. population, the people that live in this country.”

“Instead of being individuals, children, doing the things that make children wonderful, right, playing, you know, being worry free, expressing themselves. They’ve sort of put them in this box where they’re spreaders of viruses, and they have to have their faces covered in spite of how unnatural that is, without any high quality data showing any benefit, and lots of data and parental intuition suggesting harm, you know, and tremendous harm,” Ladapo said as Carlson nodded.

“It’s completely unnatural.”

Carlson closed by lauding the choice of “dehumanized” as the “perfect” word and one that the host promised to “use henceforth.”

Florida continues to wrestle with the omicron variant, with pediatric and adult hospitalizations presenting challenges. But the Surgeon General continues to be a staunch opponent of mask mandates, something that won’t surprise those who recall his dispute with Sen. Tina Polsky over wearing a mask in her office during a meeting. Polsky is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer; Ladapo discounted her request for him to wear a mask.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Legislative Session has been somewhat impacted by the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with absences in the House and the Senate, and multiple cancelled committee meetings.