Casey DeSantis completes chemotherapy treatments

First Lady Casey DeSantis has completed her chemotherapy treatments, the Governor said at a press conference Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said that yesterday, she “completed the final chemotherapy treatment that she has to do.”

“It’s not the most fun thing to see someone to go through, but at the end of the day she’s fought really hard. We think she’s responded very well. She still has more stuff to do,” DeSantis said, discussing the treatments for breast cancer.

“But that’s a big milestone, because it’s nasty stuff when they’re doing that. And so I just wanted to let everyone know she got through that. She ran that gauntlet. She’s doing well. And we look forward to continuing to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months,” the Governor added.

The Governor has offered periodic health updates on Mrs. DeSantis, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Ron DeSantis has said previously the First Lady will be “cancer free” this year, and the recent comments suggest an optimistic prognosis still prevails.

The Governor has struggled with both how much to divulge to the public, as well as with the framing of his comments themselves.

“So, we’re not out of the woods,” DeSantis said earlier this month, at another press conference where he mentioned the First Lady’s health battles.

“We’ve talked amongst ourselves,” DeSantis added, “about, ‘OK, she’s a public figure, a lot of people care about her, and a lot of people have been praying for her.’ And that makes a huge difference to us and we really appreciate it.”

“At the same time, it’s a medical issue for the family, which is generally a private thing. So we felt it was important to let people know that she was dealing with it at the outset,” DeSantis continued. “Occasionally people will ask and I’ll provide some updates.”

Those updates have come amid scrutiny from DeSantis’ political opponents that he was vacationing or absent for some other reason last month, when his public schedule was light.

“A lot of these people, some in the media, but a lot of these politicians who you know are trying to get some traction, they said, ‘Oh, he’s out vacationing’ and all this stuff. It turns out we were down in Tampa doing this treatment and it’s not easy to go through for her and it’s certainly not fun to watch somebody have to go through that, to watch your spouse go through that,” DeSantis said.