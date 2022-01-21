January 21, 2022
‘Remove Ron’ trolls Donald Trump for not keeping DeSantis in line

A.G. Gancarski January 21, 2022

RemoveRonTrump
'What's the matter, Donald? Is it something Ron said?'

Even though former President Donald Trump dismissed rumors of a schism with Gov. Ron DeSantis as “totally fake news,” a political organization working against the Governor’s re-election continues to bet otherwise.

On Friday, Remove Ron released its third ad in a series “skewering Trump” regarding DeSantis’ alleged insubordination.

Magic Words” mocks Trump, arguing DeSantis is unwilling to bend the knee and endorse another Trump term.

“What’s the matter, Donald? Is it something Ron said? Or perhaps something Ron hasn’t said yet?” a voiceover asks.

“Rumor is, you’re still waiting for those magic words from Ron,” the narrator continues. “But after all this time, if Ron weren’t thinking of challenging you for President, don’t you think he would have told you by now?”

The ad comes as Trump continues to remind national audiences that he made DeSantis a national figure. Trump said early Thursday he has a “very good relationship” with DeSantis. Then he continued that narrative on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show later that night.

“I get along great with Ron,” Trump said. “Ron was very good on the (Robert) Mueller hoax. He was right in front along with Jim Jordan and all of the rest of them; they were fantastic. Republicans really stuck together. It was a great thing, and Ron was one of them.”

“Ron wanted to run, and I endorsed him. and I helped him greatly, and he went on,” Trump continued. “He’s done a really terrific job in Florida. Ron’s been very good, he’s been a friend of mine for a long time.”

“It’s totally fake news,” he added, referencing rumors of friction between the two. “I think Ron said it last week, he said it very publicly, ‘The press is never going to get in the middle of my friendship with Donald Trump. We’re not going to do that stuff.’”

Those comments came in the wake of widely reported tensions between the two, including claims it would be “too much to ask” for DeSantis to preemptively endorse another Trump term in 2024, while he lamented a “dull” DeSantis and alluded to “gutless” politicians who wouldn’t say whether they had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

