Donald Trump calls split with Ron DeSantis ‘totally fake news’

Former President Donald Trump said reports that he and Gov. Ron DeSantis had conflict were “totally fake news” on Hannity Thursday night.

Trump said he had a “very good relationship” with DeSantis earlier Thursday, and continued propagating that narrative on the Fox News hit.

“I get along great with Ron. Ron was very good on the Mueller hoax. He was right in front along with Jim Jordan and all of the rest of them, they were fantastic. Republicans really stuck together. It was a great thing and Ron was one of them,” Trump said.

“Ron wanted to run and I endorsed him and I helped him greatly, and he went on. He’s done a really terrific job in Florida,” Trump continued. “Ron’s been very good, he’s been a friend of mine for a long time.”

“It’s totally fake news. I think Ron said it last week, he said it very publicly, The press is never going to get in the middle of my friendship with Donald Trump. We’re not going to do that stuff,” Trump contended. “And he said it very strongly, which I thought was really interesting, actually, and very nice. And he said that, and I agree with him 100%.”

“I have a very good relationship with Ron,” Trump added. “And intend to have it for a long time.”

Trump’s words seem intended to spackle over reports of a rift between Trump and DeSantis, who is running second to Trump in most 2024 GOP primary polls.

The comments came in the wake of tensions between Trump and DeSantis becoming more widely reported, including claims it would be “too much to ask” for DeSantis to preemptively endorse another Trump term in 2024, as Trump bemoans a “dull” DeSantis.

Those on the Trump side of the divide are more willing to stoke the fires of discontent than DeSantis adherents seem to be.

On Wednesday, Lara Trump discounted rumors of “bad blood” between Trump and DeSantis, while suggesting Florida’s Governor may just need “another opportunity” to demonstrate his support for Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump associate Roger Stone, teasing a third-party challenge to DeSantis for Governor in 2022, released a video the same day claiming the former President had to “drag (DeSantis) over the finish line” against Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018.

Meanwhile, during a Tuesday appearance on the Fox Business Channel, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez dismissed reports of a Trump-DeSantis split as “media obsession” and “made-up animosity.”

The Governor is trying to avoid giving interesting quotes on the matter.

“Don’t take the bait, and just kind of keep on keeping on. We need everybody united for a big red wave in 2022,” DeSantis said on the friendly Ruthless Podcast last week.

At least on the record, unity is the word.