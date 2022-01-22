Gov. DeSantis issues state of emergency for Charlotte and Lee Counties after severe storms

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency in Charlotte and Lee counties on Friday in response to the severe storms impacting the area and displacing at least 300 individuals.

DeSantis issued the state of emergency via Executive Order 22-17, which designates Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Division of Emergency Management, as the State Coordinating Officer in order to manage response, recovery and mitigation plans to aid those affected.

Last Sunday, the Southwest Florida counties were hit with heavy rain, thunderstorms and two confirmed tornadoes. The storms resulted in widespread power outages and damage across Charlotte and Lee counties, according to the Governor’s Office.

The Executive Order is effective immediately and is set to expire in 60 days.

.@NWSTampaBay confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates off Gasparilla Rd. Sunday morning. The tornado left 21 homes uninhabitable and did structural damage to another 18 homes. Thankfully, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/wYx5Fs7fid — Charlotte County (@CharlotteCoFL) January 17, 2022

In Charlotte County, a confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates, leaving 21 homes uninhabitable and creating structural damage to another 18 homes. No one was injured, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed five tornadoes: an EF-2 in Lee County; two EF-1s in Charolotte County; and two EF-0s in Collier County..

While officials are still surveying the damage, following the storm Sunday, Cecil Pendergrass, co-chairman of the Lee County board of commissioners, said at least 62 homes were currently “unlivable.” And, an estimated 7,000 homes were without power.

According to The Weather Channel, tornadoes during January are uncommon in Florida. The state has only averaged two tornadoes in January over the last 20 years. There were two EF1 tornadoes in Leon County last January.