January 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pat Gerard nabs endorsement from Ruth’s List Florida

Kelly HayesJanuary 22, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Facing tough ’22 elections, Dems want a year of achievements

2022Headlines

Tommy Gregory will run in HD 74 under current House map

2022Headlines

Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee approves draft House map

gerard (Large)
Before being elected for the commission, Gerard served as the first female Mayor of Largo for eight years.

Ruth’s List Florida is backing Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard as she seeks reelection for the District 2 seat.

The organization is dedicated to electing Democratic, pro-choice women in Florida. This is Ruth’s List’s third endorsement of Gerard, who flipped the seat from red to blue in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

“We were honored to endorse Pat when she flipped this Pinellas County Commission seat from red to blue in 2014, and are once again proud to lend our support to her re-election bid,” Lucy Sedgwick, president & CEO of Ruth’s List Florida said in a statement. “Her rich experience as an elected official as well as her dedication to the community makes her the right choice for Pinellas County Commission.”

Before being elected for the commission, Gerard served as the first female Mayor of Largo for eight years.

Since joining the County Commission, Gerard has championed efforts to make county facilities and offices run more efficiently, increase availability of affordable housing, sustainable jobs and behavioral health services and make government more accessible to citizens and businesses.

Gerard previously worked as the chief operating officer for Family Resources Inc., a nonprofit agency that assists troubled teens. She has more than four decades of experience working in human services.

Although Gerard is currently the only Democrat in the race, two Republicans — Brian Scott and Debbie Buschman — are running in hopes of unseating the incumbent and flipping the seat.

District 2 is an at-large seat covering northwest Pinellas County, but it is voted on countywide.

For years, the GOP has been eyeing the district to retake after Gerard flipped the seat blue in 2014, replacing former Commissioner Norm Roche. Roche lost the Republican Primary that year to now-Sen. Ed Hooper, who lost to Gerard in the General Election.

The race will appear on the 2022 ballot. If no Democrat files to challenge Gerard, she will face the winner of the GOP Primary in November.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFacing tough ’22 elections, Dems want a year of achievements

nextOmicron wave leaves U.S. food banks scrambling for volunteers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories