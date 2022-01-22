Pat Gerard nabs endorsement from Ruth’s List Florida

Ruth’s List Florida is backing Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard as she seeks reelection for the District 2 seat.

The organization is dedicated to electing Democratic, pro-choice women in Florida. This is Ruth’s List’s third endorsement of Gerard, who flipped the seat from red to blue in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

“We were honored to endorse Pat when she flipped this Pinellas County Commission seat from red to blue in 2014, and are once again proud to lend our support to her re-election bid,” Lucy Sedgwick, president & CEO of Ruth’s List Florida said in a statement. “Her rich experience as an elected official as well as her dedication to the community makes her the right choice for Pinellas County Commission.”

Before being elected for the commission, Gerard served as the first female Mayor of Largo for eight years.

Since joining the County Commission, Gerard has championed efforts to make county facilities and offices run more efficiently, increase availability of affordable housing, sustainable jobs and behavioral health services and make government more accessible to citizens and businesses.

Gerard previously worked as the chief operating officer for Family Resources Inc., a nonprofit agency that assists troubled teens. She has more than four decades of experience working in human services.

Although Gerard is currently the only Democrat in the race, two Republicans — Brian Scott and Debbie Buschman — are running in hopes of unseating the incumbent and flipping the seat.

District 2 is an at-large seat covering northwest Pinellas County, but it is voted on countywide.

For years, the GOP has been eyeing the district to retake after Gerard flipped the seat blue in 2014, replacing former Commissioner Norm Roche. Roche lost the Republican Primary that year to now-Sen. Ed Hooper, who lost to Gerard in the General Election.

The race will appear on the 2022 ballot. If no Democrat files to challenge Gerard, she will face the winner of the GOP Primary in November.