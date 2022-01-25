January 24, 2022
Tallahassee Police officer fired after slamming handcuffed man into a wall

Tristan Wood

hands-in-handcuffs (Large)
State Attorney Jack Campbell said his office is likely to pursue charges against former TPD officer Charles Hansford for the incident.

The Tallahassee Police Department announced it fired one of its officers Monday after he “physically engaged” a handcuffed man last Tuesday.

A video posted to the police department’s YouTube channel shows former TPD officer Charles Hansford slammed a handcuffed man into a wall while he and another officer, Edward Campbell, were bringing him into the Leon County Detention Facility in the early morning of Jan. 18. Hansford had been with the department since 2020.

According to a TPD release, the officer arrested and charged the handcuffed man with driving under the influence after responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Blair Stone and Centerville roads just after 3 a.m. After arriving at the facility, there was a heated verbal exchange between Hansford and the man.

Hansford then attacked him, but they were separated when Campbell placed himself between them. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Hansford was immediately placed on administrative leave and was later terminated “due to the nature of his actions and failure to follow TPD’s policies and procedures”, according to the release.

TPD Police Chief Lawrence Revell condemned Hansford’s actions in a statement to Florida Politics.

“We hold the men and women who wear this uniform to the highest standards,” Revell said. “We take incidents like this very seriously and will hold those who violate the department’s policies responsible. I also want to commend Officer Campbell for his quick actions during the incident. His response reflects TPD’s commitment to protect our citizens and the humanity needed in policing.”

There is an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident. State Attorney Jack Campbell, who is working with TPD on the issue, told the Tallahassee Democrat that his office is likely to pursue charges against Hansford.

“I would anticipate charges are going to come out,” Campbell said.

TPD said bodycam footage of the incident will be available Tuesday.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

