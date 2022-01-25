January 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

AARP announces new round of Community Challenge grants

Christine Jordan SextonJanuary 25, 20226min2

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis blasts FDA for halting drugs ineffective on Omicron

Influence

Senate bill seeking to boost funds for waste-to-energy facilities heads to second committee

HeadlinesInfluence

Floating solar arrays could come to some manmade waterways in Florida

Senior adults walking in a park holding hands
Want to make a community more livable? AARP has a grant to help make it happen.

Communities are places where people can live, work and play — and age in place.

To that end, AARP announced Tuesday it is accepting applications for the 2022 Community Challenge grant program. The quick-action grants are part of AARP’s Livable Communities initiative and support upgrades that can lead to long-term community changes.

“We’re excited to kick off the Community Challenge again in 2022 to continue helping communities across Florida become great places for people of all backgrounds, abilities and ages, especially people 50-plus,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said in a prepared release. “Over time, the program has proven that quick-action projects can lead to long-lasting improvements benefiting older adults and their families.”

An AARP panel of experts in aging and community design review the applications with an eye on submissions that, if approved, make immediate alterations that can lead to permanent long-term changes to help residents age in place.

Applications will be prioritized if they support communities’ efforts create vibrant spaces or deliver transportation and mobility options that promote walkability, bike ability and access to transportation.

AARP received nearly 1,200 applications and distributed nearly $780,000 in grants to 88 winning grantees in 2017The Town of Cutler Bay Parks and Recreation was awarded a grant to purchase and install fitness equipment under a shade canopy in a park that hosts activities for older adults. Streets Alive of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers and the Florida Consumer Action Network Foundation in St. Petersburg used their grant funds to host Open Streets events.

Since then, interest in the grant program has grown annually and so has the amount of money AARP awards.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded more than 800 grants through the Community Challenge program to nonprofit organizations and governments in every state as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In 2021 alone, 3,560 applications were submitted, and AARP earmarked nearly $3.2 million in funds toward 244 projects, including eight across Florida.

To date, 24 grants have been awarded to Florida applicants between 2017 and 2021.

AARP supports aging-in-place initiatives because they help keep people out of institutional care such as nursing homes.

Aging in place requires built environments where streets are designed and planned to maintain accessible, convenient and safe travel for people of all ages and abilities, concepts promoted by the Department of Transportation through the Complete Streets program.

Forty percent of the winning applications have benefitted rural communities, 20% have been awarded to suburban locations and 40% have been targeted to improving urban places, according to a press release.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time March 22.

All projects must be completed by Nov. 30, 2022.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate bill seeking to boost funds for waste-to-energy facilities heads to second committee

nextGov. DeSantis blasts FDA for halting drugs ineffective on Omicron

2 comments

  • poitics

    January 25, 2022 at 3:40 pm

    community is inclined to commute,possibly all transport here transport their all hustle and bushel..traffic.and beeping horns

    Reply

  • poitics

    January 25, 2022 at 3:43 pm

    community vs neighbors community rapid transportation.retail, wall to wall traffic …neighborhood quite spot to dwell.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Gov. DeSantis demands Joe Biden administration restore monoclonal antibody supply
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more