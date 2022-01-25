University of Florida, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical tie for best online bachelor’s programs in U.S.

New rankings from U.S. News & World Report detailing the nation’s top online bachelor’s degree programs place the University of Florida (UF) and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in a tie atop the list.

UF and Embry-Riddle are both based in Florida, with Embry-Riddle’s main campus sitting in Daytona Beach.

Joe Glover, UF’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, released a statement Tuesday celebrating UF’s place atop the rankings.

“Due to a sustained state investment as well as institutional focus, UF provides a high level of excellence in online education for students that is recognized by our comprehensive national rankings,” Glover said.

“Online education is not simply a matter of transferring in-person classes to an online format. Rather, our nationally recognized faculty and staff have established an impactful, fulfilling and supportive online educational environment that results in exceptional student outcomes.”

Taking classes online has, of course, been a staple for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In last year’s rankings of online bachelor’s programs, UF ranked third in the U.S.

Since then, UF’s national profile has been rising even as the university has faced some criticism. Last September, U.S. News named UF the fifth best public university in the nation overall. That was the first time a school from Florida has cracked the list’s top 5.

With the newest list of online bachelor’s degree programs finding UF is second-to-none, the university also released a statement from Tori French, a public relations major at UF.

“Online education is an incredible opportunity for individuals like myself in the military spouse community. Our lives are constantly on the cusp of change — whether it’s a move, a deployment, a child, a family emergency or any other life-altering moment,” French said.

“One of the most important things we need is flexibility without the sacrifice of quality. In UF Online, I found my flexibility, quality and opportunity.”