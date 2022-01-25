January 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Gene McGee joins Sunrise Consulting Group
Gene McGee

Drew WilsonJanuary 25, 20223min2

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis demands Joe Biden administration restore monoclonal antibody supply

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.25.22

2022Headlines

In determining Senate tenures, choosing a district can be a numbers game

mcGee ART
McGee brings more than 30 years of experience in government relations to the firm.

Gene McGee is now a partner in Sunrise Consulting Group’s government affairs practice, the firm announced Tuesday.

McGee, formerly of GMA Inc., brings more than 30 years of experience in government relations to the firm. In addition to his work in the lobbying field, he has served as legislative affairs director for the Florida Department of State and the Senate campaigns director for the Republican Party of Florida.

“It’s just a natural fit. I have known Gene for 20 years and he is one of the nicest and hardest working guys you will meet in the Capitol. His great relationships in this process and expansive knowledge of the workings of government in Tallahassee will help grow and strengthen our firm” said Shawn Foster, the president and CEO of Sunrise Consulting Group.

“Gene’s deep roots in Citrus County, combined with our long-established relationships in Pasco and Hernando Counties, give SCG a strong base in Florida’s Nature Coast to complement its focus on state government in Tallahassee.”

In addition to his talent, McGee is bringing clients, including AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, Duke Energy, Greyhound Bus Lines, PCI Gaming, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and others.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with my friend Shawn Foster and Sunrise Consulting Group,” McGee said. “I have such respect for Shawn’s integrity, work ethic and genuineness. I truly believe he is one of the nicest and most effective people walking the halls of the Capitol. Putting this team together will not only make us more effective at serving our clients, but it will also be a joy to work together.”

McGee earned a degree in political science and government from College of Central Florida. He joins a team that also includes Foster, Andrew Kalel and Teresa Foster.

With the roster addition, Sunrise Consulting Group now boasts more than 60 years of combined experience with broad expertise in appropriations, education, criminal justice, state associations, corporate clients and local governments.

The firm has offices in Tallahassee and New Port Richey.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTallahassee Police officer fired after slamming handcuffed man into a wall

nextBallard Partners launches national cannabis practice group

2 comments

  • Sonia

    January 25, 2022 at 5:36 am

    Anybody in the Boundaries of U.S can start maklng every m0nth 15,000 D0IIars or m0re just for dolng 0nlIne w0rk on PC or M0bile. i just got pald 520+ D0IIars every single day.

    F0r Details…………… Todayz50­­­.­­­cf

    Reply

  • Sonia

    January 25, 2022 at 5:36 am

    Anybody in the Boundaries of U.S can start maklng every m0nth 15,000 D0IIars or m0re just for dolng 0nlIne w0rk on PC or M0bile. i just got pald 530+ D0IIars every single day.

    F0r Details…………… Todayz50­­­.­­­cf

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories