Personnel note: Gene McGee joins Sunrise Consulting Group

Gene McGee is now a partner in Sunrise Consulting Group’s government affairs practice, the firm announced Tuesday.

McGee, formerly of GMA Inc., brings more than 30 years of experience in government relations to the firm. In addition to his work in the lobbying field, he has served as legislative affairs director for the Florida Department of State and the Senate campaigns director for the Republican Party of Florida.

“It’s just a natural fit. I have known Gene for 20 years and he is one of the nicest and hardest working guys you will meet in the Capitol. His great relationships in this process and expansive knowledge of the workings of government in Tallahassee will help grow and strengthen our firm” said Shawn Foster, the president and CEO of Sunrise Consulting Group.

“Gene’s deep roots in Citrus County, combined with our long-established relationships in Pasco and Hernando Counties, give SCG a strong base in Florida’s Nature Coast to complement its focus on state government in Tallahassee.”

In addition to his talent, McGee is bringing clients, including AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, Duke Energy, Greyhound Bus Lines, PCI Gaming, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and others.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with my friend Shawn Foster and Sunrise Consulting Group,” McGee said. “I have such respect for Shawn’s integrity, work ethic and genuineness. I truly believe he is one of the nicest and most effective people walking the halls of the Capitol. Putting this team together will not only make us more effective at serving our clients, but it will also be a joy to work together.”

McGee earned a degree in political science and government from College of Central Florida. He joins a team that also includes Foster, Andrew Kalel and Teresa Foster.

With the roster addition, Sunrise Consulting Group now boasts more than 60 years of combined experience with broad expertise in appropriations, education, criminal justice, state associations, corporate clients and local governments.

The firm has offices in Tallahassee and New Port Richey.