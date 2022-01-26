January 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis moves to cash in on monoclonal cutoff
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 26, 20223min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill deeming churches essential during emergencies progresses despite possible flaws

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation to discount property tax bills for essential workers advances

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers look to float millions to projects helping manatees

DeSantis
'Floridians are now at the whims of a floundering, failing President’s edicts.'

Urging supporters to “chip in now,” Gov. Ron DeSantis turned his fury over the FDA’s decision to cease monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 into a fundraising appeal for his re-election campaign Wednesday.

“Floridians are now at the whims of a floundering, failing President’s edicts,” DeSantis thundered, claiming as he did at a news conference earlier this week that the Joe Biden administration “pulled the rug out from under Florida” when revoking authorization for the treatments.

Ignoring altogether contentions from the federal government that the treatments don’t work against the currently prevalent omicron variant, DeSantis contended that cutting off the supply was just another act of political violence against Florida. He also tied in Vice President Kamala Harris and Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

DeSantis asserted that “arrogant, Beltway liberals in the Biden-Harris-Fauci administration and their hapless minions chose to blame the summer wave in the Sun Belt on people in our part of the country being uneducated, backwards yokels. This is despite the fact we’ve consistently been above the national average in vaccination rate.”

“Biden has gone above and beyond to deny Florida access to lifesaving treatment. We could be saving tens of millions of dollars and thousands of lives, but Joe Biden would rather extract political revenge on Florida for our fierce protection of freedom,” DeSantis said.

The fundraising appeal eliminates some of the nuance from the Governor’s comments in Crawfordville earlier this week, when he blasted the Biden administration at a news conference but conceded the treatment may not be so effective against omicron after all.

“Even if with omicron it’s half as effective, or even 25% as effective, that’s better than nothing for people,” the Governor asserted in comments that didn’t make the cut for the fundraising pitch.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered her own critiques of the DeSantis position Tuesday, calling it “crazy.”

“These treatments, the ones the Governor is fighting over, do not work against omicron and have side effects. That is what the scientists are saying,” Psaki said at her regular briefing.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTallahassee local, state officials call out ‘predatory’ mobile home park owner

nextJustice Stephen Breyer to retire; Joe Biden to fill vacancy

2 comments

  • Antonio

    January 26, 2022 at 1:11 pm

    I remember when journalists used to at least try to write stories from an unbiased point of view…..

    Reply

  • Frankie M.

    January 26, 2022 at 2:25 pm

    Which authoritarian edict is he referring to “the don’t say gay” bill or “don’t teach history to anyone who might be offended by it” bill?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist announces ‘Affordable Florida for All’ plan, targets Public Service Commission reform
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more