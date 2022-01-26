January 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Friend of Seminole. Co. tax collector in Matt Gaetz case pleads guilty

Associated PressJanuary 26, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida State Guard may increase ranks to 500 volunteers

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Sheriff’s office names new bloodhound ‘Miss Peggy’ after beloved employee who died from COVID-19

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Bill deeming churches essential during emergencies progresses despite possible flaws

Joe-Ellicott art
He will keep cooperating with the feds.

A former employee in the office of a Florida tax collector whose arrest triggered an investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has pleaded guilty to fraud and drug charges.

Court documents showed that Joseph Ellicott pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud and distribution of a controlled substance.

Ellicott was a friend of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg and was hired as a special projects manager in the tax collector’s office.

Greenberg is currently in jail awaiting sentencing in federal court in March. He is facing up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last May to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

Court documents said that Ellicott served as an intermediary for a bribe and kickback scheme between Greenberg and an outside contractor after Greenberg took office in 2017. The contractor submitted inflated invoices to the tax collector’s office in exchange for paying Greenberg $6,000, according to court documents.

Court documents also said that Ellicott earned $5,000 over two years by selling Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, though court documents suggested prosecutors will ask for less time. Under the plea deal, Ellicott is required to pay back any money he earned illegally to Seminole County and cooperate with federal authorities in their ongoing investigation.

Greenberg’s plea agreement with prosecutors also requires continued cooperation with an ongoing probe into sex trafficking.

His cooperation could play a role in an ongoing investigation into Gaetz, a Republican who represents much of the Florida Panhandle. Gaetz was accused of paying a 17-year-old girl for sex. He has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist vows to fully fund Sadowski Fund, repeal cut

nextBill deeming churches essential during emergencies progresses despite possible flaws

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Friend of Seminole. Co. tax collector in Matt Gaetz case pleads guilty
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more