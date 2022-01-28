January 28, 2022
Rick Scott open to Ukraine troop deployment
Sen. Rick Scott

A.G. Gancarski January 28, 2022

Rick-Scott-780x405
'You should never say you're not going to send troops.'

As Russian forces continue to gather by the country’s border with Ukraine, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is open to a deployment of American troops in support.

When asked Friday if he opposed U.S. forces being sent in support of Ukraine, Scott flatly said no.

“I don’t think you should ever say that,” Scott said on the Fox Business Network. “I think what you should do is give everything you can to the Ukrainian people so they can defend their freedoms.

“That’s what Israel does. We help them with resources, but they defend themselves. That’s what we should expect out of the Ukrainians. We will give you resources. You will have to defend yourselves. But you should never say you’re not going to send troops,” Scott added.

Scott continued to draw parallels between Ukraine and Israel when asked about whether action in Ukraine is in America’s national interest.

“Israel shows up. They never ask us to put American troops on the field. They show up. They defend their freedom. I believe the Ukrainians will do the same,” Scott affirmed.

Scott’s comments come as Russian and Ukrainian officials both seem to be downplaying the imminence of conflict.

Responding to a Joe Biden assertion that a “distinct possibility” exists for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russian leaders “don’t want a war,” as the Associated Press reports. The AP also quotes Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov telling Parliament that the troop buildup is similar to levels last spring.

Despite these assurances, the Biden administration is on the move. The President has put 8,500 troops on a state of heightened readiness.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Monday that “the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us, our allies or partners.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

2 comments

  • Charles

    January 28, 2022 at 11:26 am

    You say — Biden administration is on the move

    Completely delusional and misleading. You should be embarrassed to make statements like this. Try telling the truth , it might even help your ratings

    Reply

  • Matthew Lusk

    January 28, 2022 at 11:29 am

    The Ukraine has already been captured by The New World Order faciists Wake Up! NATO along with the Ukrainian NAZI party already bombEd ethnic Russians of Eastern Ukraine. A humanitarian disaster! Russia is a Christian Nation. Satan love this war stuff by the by Bank Criminals who want the whole world!

    Reply

