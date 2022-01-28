Gov. DeSantis announces $80M for South Florida resiliency projects

Four cities and one county in South Florida will receive more than $80 million for resiliency projects through the Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

The program, administered through the Department of Economic Opportunity, enables local governments to develop large-scale projects to reinforce and improve their infrastructure against future disasters. Its funding comes through a community recovery block grant program the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development developed in response to Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, which struck Florida in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

“Today we were able to devote $80 million to fund projects that support economic growth, protect our environment, and improve hurricane mitigation,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This is how you build strong communities.”

Miami will receive almost half of the funding pot for two projects. One project, for which $19.8 million is allocated, will support flooding and right-of-way improvements, including stormwater inlets and pipes and a new stormwater pump station in the southwest Wynwood area. The other, which is getting $18.4 million, will help to relieve repetitive flooding due to stormwater accumulation in East Little Havana.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the almost $40 million investment will protect $1.6 billion in public and private property.

Broward County will receive nearly $16.7 million to improve its stormwater infrastructure and add new green infrastructure and stormwater drainage systems.

Hallandale Beach will get roughly $14.9 million for sewer system modernization.

Opa-locka is to get $7 million to deepen and stabilize the banks of the 127th Avenue canal.

North Lauderdale will have nearly $3.3 million to use on a new stormwater station facility by the C-14 canal, which will help mitigate heavy rain and tidal impacts on the canal and regional drainage system.

“Hardening Florida’s infrastructure is critical to ensuring that our state remains prepared and equipped to withstand any future natural disasters,” said Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity. “(We) will remain diligent in protecting homes, businesses, and the livelihoods of Floridians for years to come.”

Altogether, the Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program has a total allocation of $475 million.