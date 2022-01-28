January 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Secretary of State certifies Daryl Campbell’s win in HD 94, clearing the way to his swearing-in
Paperwork issues: Daryl Campbell may not be voting in 2022 Session. Image via Facebook.

Anne GeggisJanuary 28, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis announces $80M for South Florida resiliency projects

2022Headlines

Dan Gelber calls on Florida Democrats to open their primaries

FederalHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis wants ‘humility’ from Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

Daryl Campbell
The Secretary of State's office had been mum on whether the Jan. 11 Primary Election win would be enough to get the Rep.-elect seated.

House Democrats will add a 41st member this Legislative Session after all, according to the latest news from the Secretary of State’s office.

Daryl Campbell, elected Jan. 11 to represent House District 94 and succeed former Rep. Bobby DuBose, will be seated next week. This comes after two weeks of questions about when — and whether — it would happen.

“We’re certified to go — I’m thankful for the amount of support that was put into making sure that I get seated,” Campbell said. “I got to see a united front come together and now we have 175,000 people who will get representation in Tallahassee.”

Campbell, whose district covers parts of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation and Wilton Manors, won 40% of the vote in a four-way Primary Election. No other parties fielded candidates in the race, so the March 8 General Election was rendered moot.

The Sun Sentinel, however, reported Thursday night that Secretary of State Laurel Lee would not certify him as winner of the General Election until March 8 — just days before the last gavel falls on the Session.

Lee’s position set off a storm of outrage. She is an appointee of Gov. Ron DeSantis. And it was his timetable that resulted in an unusual chain of events that had Campbell elected, but possibly unable to serve this Session. Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried both tweeted about the situation.

Early Friday afternoon, the Secretary of State’s office released a statement saying Campbell’s win would be certified Friday, clearing him to serve.

Democratic Rep. Michael Gottlieb, head of the Broward County legislative delegation, said he was glad to have a new delegation member aboard. This Session has pivotal issues to be decided, like how districts to elect state and federal lawmakers will be divided up.

“I understand they have given him an office,” Gottlieb said.

The unusual set of circumstances was triggered when U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings died in office last April. Three state lawmakers, including Rep. DuBose of HD 94, resigned to run for Hastings’ seat in Florida’s 20th Congressional District. The schedule DeSantis announced for electing the resigned lawmakers’ replacements presented the possibility that none of those successors would serve a day in the current Session. That left a swath of residents in Broward and Palm Beach counties unrepresented during a Session while redistricting is ongoing.

No other parties qualified to run in HD 94, so all registered voters were allowed to vote in what’s known as a “Universal Primary Election.”

And that’s what made Campbell eligible to be certified, said Mallory Morgan, spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s office, in an email.

“The winner of a Universal Primary is elected to office,” Morgan wrote in an email, citing the statute.

There was no explanation offered for why it was reported Thursday that Campbell would not be certified until March 8.

There are currently 78 Republicans serving in the House, leaving the GOP in firm control of the chamber.

Campbell will face a bid for re-election this year during the normal election cycle.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis announces $80M for South Florida resiliency projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Petition drive to bring sports betting to Florida folds
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more