January 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Citrus County officials want state to build turnpike extension
Leasing the Florida Turnpike ould bring in billions in revenue.

Mike WrightJanuary 28, 20224min0
The-Waterlily-Bridge-is-now-in-place-over-the-Florida-Turnpike
'The no-build scenario is no scenario.'

Citrus County’s elected leaders agreed Friday that the “no-build” option for a possible Florida Turnpike extension is no option for them.

Instead, members of the County Commission, School Board and city councils of Crystal River and Inverness said they would focus on ensuring whatever route the Florida Department of Transportation chooses has minimal effect on the community and its residents.

“The no-build scenario is no scenario,” Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said.

Kitchen chaired the annual Citrus County elected leaders summit, an idea he started seven years ago as a way of gathering policymakers together at least once a year to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Friday’s meeting, at the Lecanto Government Building, opened with a presentation from turnpike officials about the proposed project, which would link the turnpike at Interstate 75 in Wildwood with U.S. 19 between Crystal River and Chiefland.

The state has identified four preliminary alternative corridors with plans to have one proposed corridor in place by July.

Two corridors cut through Sumter, Marion and Levy counties with little or no impact to Citrus. Two others, however, come either near Inverness or through Hernando, Lecanto and Citrus Springs.

Citrus County elected officials, not surprisingly, said they favor the routes that don’t touch Citrus.

But they also said the turnpike plan seems inevitable and it’s better to be prepared.

“We’ve got to be in front of growth,” Commissioner Scott Carnahan said. “You get behind the eight ball, it’s tremendously tough to catch up.”

Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said a no-build option is not viable, particularly with the Suncoast Parkway about to open in the next month or two at State Road 44 in Lecanto, and state plans to keep it moving north and west to U.S. 19.

“This area’s on fire right now,” he said. “If we don’t do anything, it’ll be a complete cluster.”

No votes were taken during the summit meeting, but participants said it’s good they agree on a turnpike direction.

“To me,” Kitchen said, “that’s a pretty solid place to start from.”

Post Views: 0

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSecretary of State certifies Daryl Campbell's win in HD 94, clearing the way to his swearing-in

nextFlorida joins Republican-led states in lawsuit over child immigrant resettlement program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Petition drive to bring sports betting to Florida folds
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more