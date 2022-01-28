Nikki Fried shares disaster assistance information for producers ahead of cold snap

With a cold front on the horizon, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is highlighting various forms of federal help producers in Florida can use if needed.

The reminder comes as Floridians brace for a record cold snap. According to the National Weather Service, the cold front is expected to move across Florida overnight Friday. Fried urged producers to double check their records and document any loss or damages. Common documentation types include purchase records, production records, vaccination records, loan documents and third-party certifications.

“I encourage all producers to prepare as best you can ahead of the anticipated cold front, including being aware of potential disaster assistance programs and their requirements,” Fried said in a statement. “Florida farmers are resilient in the face of many challenges, from a global pandemic to unfair foreign trade to extreme weather events, but we are thankful for the resources shared by our federal partners should losses occur.”

Producers with risk protections through Federal Crop Insurance or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program should report damages to an insurance agent or their local Farm Service Agency office. Contact, she said, should be made within 72 hours and a written follow-up should be submitted no later than 15 days.

Several other programs — the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) and Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybee and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) — may reimburse producers if they suffer losses after a natural disaster. Under LIP and ELAP, producers must file a report on livestock or feed losses within 30 days. Honeybee losses, meanwhile, must be reported within 15 days.

Additionally, the Emergency Conservation Program and Emergency Forest Restoration Program may financially help landowners and forest stewards with damaged forests.

More information is available on USDA’s NAP, ELAP, LIP and TAP fact sheets. The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service can provide long-term support to producers after a natural disaster.

Temperatures in the Panhandle may reach as low as 25 degrees this weekend.