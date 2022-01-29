Early poll of 2024: Ron DeSantis vs. Kamala Harris too close to call

Polling continues to show that Gov. Ron DeSantis could be strong in the 2024 General Election, were he the Republican nominee for President.

A Harvard/Harris Poll of 1,815 registered voters conducted Jan. 19 and 20 showed DeSantis one point ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical matchup.

40% of respondents favored DeSantis, while 39% picked Harris.

Though this was a +2 Democrat poll, 41% of respondents identified themselves as “conservative,” skewing the results toward Republicans. Former President Donald Trump performed better than DeSantis against Harris in this survey, with 49% support and a 10-point lead over Harris.

Previous surveys from the same pollster showed DeSantis losing to both Harris and President Joe Biden. This poll did not test a hypothetical Biden Vs. DeSantis matchup, however.

The survey tested other DeSantis questions, including name recognition and relative popularity.

In terms of name identification, two of three respondents, or 66%, had heard of DeSantis, which put him in the middle tier in terms of name recognition. For context, roughly nine of ten respondents had heard of President Joe Biden and former President Trump.

He was slightly less well-known than Antifa, which 68% of respondents

However, DeSantis was better known than former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was only known by 62%.

Meanwhile, the Governor is in positive territory in terms of favorability. 38% of respondents like DeSantis; 28% do not.

The pollsters tested 2024 Republican Primary questions also, but asked all respondents who they preferred, rather than a GOP subset. Former President Donald Trump was in first place with 34% support, ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence at 12% and DeSantis at 8%. Most polls of the race that restrict the Primary question to Republicans see DeSantis in second place.

Pence also prevailed over DeSantis when respondents were asked which potential candidate they preferred if Trump didn’t run. The former Vice President’s 20% support put him three points ahead of DeSantis.