Personnel note: Franco Ripple joins Direct Impact and BCW Global as Vice President

Franco Ripple is leaving Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s office to serve as Vice President at Direct Impact, a Washington-based public affairs firm and part of the international BCW Group.

Ripple served in several roles at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services since Fried’s inauguration, including as Director of Communications and Director of Strategic Initiatives. He also consulted on her successful 2018 campaign.

At the department, Ripple oversaw a communications shop that built Fried’s profile with frequent local TV hits, national cable appearances, and strong earned media, as well as rollouts of major initiatives.

Ripple’s entry into public affairs and politics came 20 years ago as a White House Intern in the Bush Administration in 2002, followed by bipartisan Capitol Hill internships. Part of every campaign cycle since 2004, he has served on gubernatorial, congressional, state legislative, and presidential campaigns, most recently as North Florida Director for the Biden/Harris campaign.

He also spent five years at the CATECOMM public relations firm, consulting on advocacy communications, earned and paid media, digital campaigns, and public engagement for corporate, association, governmental and non-profit clients.

A Fort Lauderdale native, Ripple earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in international affairs from the Florida State University. He will continue to be based in Tallahassee.

Founded in 1988, Direct Impact is a leading grassroots communications firm, a subsidiary of BCW Group and a member of the WPP global family of companies. With a presence in every U.S. media market, Direct Impact specializes in public affairs, public education, and corporate reputation campaigns. The firm has led winning, community-driven campaigns for more than half of the Fortune 50, as well as major trade associations and coalitions.