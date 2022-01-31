Bill protecting consumers from price-gouging mover scams clears Senate committee

A bill that would protect consumers from price-gouging scams set up by moving companies was packed, loaded and shipped onto its next committee without a scratch Monday.

SB 1928, sponsored by Palm Harbor Sen. Ed Hooper, passed the Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism unanimously without comment or debate.

“This gives the mover a better understanding of what their requirements are,” Hooper said. “It gives the shipper — the person who is having their goods moved — better protection and understanding of what their obligations are. And better protection for all involved.”

The bill would cover intrastate movers, those who start and end in Florida. Interstate movers, those between states, are covered under federal law.

Hooper said his bill is a response to a marked uptick in complaints and negative reviews about movers in recent years. According to the Better Business Bureau, between 2017 and 2019, there were more than 30,000 complaints filed against movers and another 9,000 negative reviews in Florida. And there are only 1,398 movers and 35 moving brokers with active state registrations.

Hooper said some common scams are giving sight-unseen low-ball estimates, then jacking up the price once everything is on the truck and awaiting delivery. Movers then refuse delivery until full payment is met. Another common scam requires someone hiring a moving company to sign a blank estimate or contract, which can also result in exorbitant payment demands and delivery refusal.

SB 1928 would provide for a required insurance protection plan for shippers’ moved goods; require a binding estimate of the cost of services to be provided by the mover; and clarify what payment a mover can demand prior to returning the moved goods to the shipper.

The bill’s next stop will be a vote in the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice. If it clears the room there, it’ll be on to the Senate Committee on Rules before getting a full floor vote.