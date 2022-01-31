Mike Moore to retire from Pasco County Commission at end of term

Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore announced Monday he will retire from the Commission at the end of his term, which wraps up this year.

Moore, who has held the District 2 seat since 2014, said in a statement announcing his retirement that he will return to the private sector full time as a small business owner. The decision came after “much deliberation and discussions with family,” Moore said.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the citizens of Pasco County over the past seven years and I am pleased to have led a number of transformative changes to better the quality of life for the citizens of Pasco County,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore served as chair in 2017 and 2020, and vice chair in 2016 and 2019.

“I would like to thank my family for their love and support during my time on the Commission as well as our amazing county staff, my colleagues, and especially my assistant Terry Ewing-Chow and my legislative aide Andy Taylor,” Moore continued in his statement. “President (Ronald) Reagan was correct when he said, ‘By working together, pooling our resources and building on our strengths, we can accomplish great things.'”

During his time on Commission, Gov. Rick Scott appointed Moore to the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, and Speaker Will Weatherford also appointed Moore to the Florida Department of Elder Affairs Advisory Council.

Moore serves on the following boards and committees: Pasco Economic Development Council, Circuit Conflict-Sixth Judicial Circuit; Dependency Drug Treatment Court Planning Steering Committee; Government Operations Committee; Insurance Selection Committee; Public Safety Coordinating Council; Tourist Development Council (TDC); and the Homeless Advisory Board (Chair).

“I am extremely grateful for the citizens of Pasco County who placed their trust and vote in me,” Moore said in his statement. “Even though I am retiring from the Commission, I will always be your champion and will continue to be by your side fighting for what is best for our county’s future.”

Moore resides in Wesley Chapel with his wife and three children.