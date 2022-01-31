Laura Loomer raised $120K in 4Q, spent almost all of it

Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer reported almost $120,000 raised in the fourth quarter of 2021 — and she burned through nearly all of it.

The Lake Worth Republican’s year-end report shows a total of $119,821 in contributions. Meanwhile, she spent $105,232 for the quarter, including sending $8,400 in refunds. But those expenditures primarily fueled a campaign apparatus seemingly built on spending money to raise more money. That means she netted just $6,189 in the quarter.

The bottom line is that despite two consecutive quarters raising six figures in contributions — which came on top of raising upward of $100,000 since launching her campaign in March — Loomer sits on $84,444 total as she enters 2022.

Loomer initially planned on a rematch against Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat who last year beat Loomer by 20 percentage points. But in September, the internet provocateur announced she would instead challenge U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican.

For now, Webster and Loomer are filed in Florida’s 11th Congressional District. But that could change based on the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Loomer collected money from across the country, with about 340 contributions reported for the quarter. Only 40 Florida contributors wrote checks.

As for the extraordinary burn rate, that appears to be the consequence of renting email lists for raising money, a costly but increasingly used method of building up a wide network of supporters. Loomer employed firms like D-Ploy It and Reach Right for online fundraising fees. One company, Virginia-based Media Bridge, collected $38,685.34 from Loomer’s campaign over the three-month span.

She also dropped $24,500 with Kingston Public Affairs for strategic consulting. Various compliance services also cost Loomer thousands, whether on software with Aristotle International or personal service with Liz Curtis & Associates.

Loomer has also been investing in text messaging through Miami Beach-based Simpletexting.

And despite shifting her campaign from South Florida to Central Florida, over the last quarter she paid $3,444 in meals and lodging costs at the Trump National Doral Miami.