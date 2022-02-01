Ron DeSantis urges Tom Brady to keep playing, as quarterback announces retirement

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered Tom Brady some unsolicited advice Tuesday, saying that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is as good at 44 as athletes in their physical primes, and suggesting that the Bucs could make another championship run … if Brady can be persuaded to stick around.
Yet as the Governor made those comments in Dunedin Tuesday, Brady was already releasing his statement saying he was ready to “leave the field of play to the next generation.”
“I know there’s discussion about Tom Brady’s future. The only thing I would say is he had one of the greatest years that anybody’s ever had! He’s like 44 years old, I mean, like, he has not missed a beat on anything,” DeSantis raved.
“I think they were banged up down the stretch. And I think if you can kind of shore up some of the aspects of the team, that they could easily make a run again. Obviously, I don’t think they would make a serious run without Tom at the helm,” DeSantis said before the Brady announcement was made.
“I saw the reports and I was like, ‘Oh man.’ And then I was glad to hear him say, ‘I haven’t made a decision yet.’ So who knows what’s going to happen? All I can say is he’s better at 44 than just about any of these other guys at 28 or 30 in their primes, and that’s part of the reason he’s the best ever to put on the spikes,” DeSantis said.
4 comments
Kathy
February 1, 2022 at 9:54 am
Well, governor, look at that. Someone you have no control over. How refreshing.
Andrew Finn
February 1, 2022 at 10:53 am
You got that right !!!!!! Looks like our governor/dictator can’t force everything on everybody !!!!!!
Frankie M.
February 1, 2022 at 10:08 am
Shots fired. Ronnie doesn’t have any faith in Blame Gabbert or fellow gata Kyle Trash?? OMG!!
Next thing ya know he’ll be saying Jax prodigal son Leftwich was mistreated during his tenure here and deserves to return home as head coach. Not Byron’s fault he replaced crowd fave Marky Brunell & didn’t speak the Queen’s, amirite AG? The fact that he was hurt, overpaid, & not as good as fedora wearing backup QB Diamond Dave Garrard #9 had nothing to do with him being summarily dismissed. Let’s not even talk about cranky anklegate.* It’s not like Byron went cut in the parking lot after being introduced as the starting QB at a preseason event for season ticket holders.
Maybe it’s best if Ronnie (and AG) stick with politics & not sports. Spoiler alert: I don’t count wrasslin as it’s fake.
*Fun Fact: Byron’s 1st ankle injury came at the hands of former AZ Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson who is Leftwich’s top choice to replace Jags gm Trent Baalke. The 2nd ankle injury i.e., cranky ankle was due to horsing around with John Henderson.
Andrew Finn
February 1, 2022 at 10:56 am
Oh wow !!!!!! I bet the Emperor DeSantis is having a tantrum today. Somebody did not do what he dictated. Look out Tom – the Florida Fuhrer will be after you !!!!!!