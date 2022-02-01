February 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis urges Tom Brady to keep playing, as quarterback announces retirement

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 1, 20222min4

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tom Brady has retired after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

2022Headlines

With $400K haul, Maxwell Frost continues to set cash pace in CD 10

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.1.22

Desantis, Ron - 3
The Bucs can't win without TB12, the Governor warns.

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered Tom Brady some unsolicited advice Tuesday, saying that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is as good at 44 as athletes in their physical primes, and suggesting that the Bucs could make another championship run … if Brady can be persuaded to stick around.

Yet as the Governor made those comments in Dunedin Tuesday, Brady was already releasing his statement saying he was ready to “leave the field of play to the next generation.”

“I know there’s discussion about Tom Brady’s future. The only thing I would say is he had one of the greatest years that anybody’s ever had! He’s like 44 years old, I mean, like, he has not missed a beat on anything,” DeSantis raved.

“I think they were banged up down the stretch. And I think if you can kind of shore up some of the aspects of the team, that they could easily make a run again. Obviously, I don’t think they would make a serious run without Tom at the helm,” DeSantis said before the Brady announcement was made.

“I saw the reports and I was like, ‘Oh man.’ And then I was glad to hear him say, ‘I haven’t made a decision yet.’ So who knows what’s going to happen? All I can say is he’s better at 44 than just about any of these other guys at 28 or 30 in their primes, and that’s part of the reason he’s the best ever to put on the spikes,” DeSantis said.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.1.22

nextWith $400K haul, Maxwell Frost continues to set cash pace in CD 10

4 comments

  • Kathy

    February 1, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Well, governor, look at that. Someone you have no control over. How refreshing.

    Reply

    • Andrew Finn

      February 1, 2022 at 10:53 am

      You got that right !!!!!! Looks like our governor/dictator can’t force everything on everybody !!!!!!

      Reply

  • Frankie M.

    February 1, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Shots fired. Ronnie doesn’t have any faith in Blame Gabbert or fellow gata Kyle Trash?? OMG!!

    Next thing ya know he’ll be saying Jax prodigal son Leftwich was mistreated during his tenure here and deserves to return home as head coach. Not Byron’s fault he replaced crowd fave Marky Brunell & didn’t speak the Queen’s, amirite AG? The fact that he was hurt, overpaid, & not as good as fedora wearing backup QB Diamond Dave Garrard #9 had nothing to do with him being summarily dismissed. Let’s not even talk about cranky anklegate.* It’s not like Byron went cut in the parking lot after being introduced as the starting QB at a preseason event for season ticket holders.

    Maybe it’s best if Ronnie (and AG) stick with politics & not sports. Spoiler alert: I don’t count wrasslin as it’s fake.

    *Fun Fact: Byron’s 1st ankle injury came at the hands of former AZ Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson who is Leftwich’s top choice to replace Jags gm Trent Baalke. The 2nd ankle injury i.e., cranky ankle was due to horsing around with John Henderson.

    Reply

  • Andrew Finn

    February 1, 2022 at 10:56 am

    Oh wow !!!!!! I bet the Emperor DeSantis is having a tantrum today. Somebody did not do what he dictated. Look out Tom – the Florida Fuhrer will be after you !!!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories