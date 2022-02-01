Ron DeSantis urges Tom Brady to keep playing, as quarterback announces retirement

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered Tom Brady some unsolicited advice Tuesday, saying that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is as good at 44 as athletes in their physical primes, and suggesting that the Bucs could make another championship run … if Brady can be persuaded to stick around.

Yet as the Governor made those comments in Dunedin Tuesday, Brady was already releasing his statement saying he was ready to “leave the field of play to the next generation.”

“I know there’s discussion about Tom Brady’s future. The only thing I would say is he had one of the greatest years that anybody’s ever had! He’s like 44 years old, I mean, like, he has not missed a beat on anything,” DeSantis raved.

“I think they were banged up down the stretch. And I think if you can kind of shore up some of the aspects of the team, that they could easily make a run again. Obviously, I don’t think they would make a serious run without Tom at the helm,” DeSantis said before the Brady announcement was made.

“I saw the reports and I was like, ‘Oh man.’ And then I was glad to hear him say, ‘I haven’t made a decision yet.’ So who knows what’s going to happen? All I can say is he’s better at 44 than just about any of these other guys at 28 or 30 in their primes, and that’s part of the reason he’s the best ever to put on the spikes,” DeSantis said.