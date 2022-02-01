FSU to investigate air quality concerns in second building after closing Sandels Building due to contaminants

Florida State University will be examining another campus building’s air quality a week after it shuttered another building over concerns mold and radon levels could be linked to eight cancer cases.

FSU spokesperson Amy Farnum-Patronis said the university will be examining the Williams Building after it received concerns about the building’s air, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. The building will remain open, but faculty members have the option to temporarily work remotely.

“I just found out that we will need to switch to remote learning for the next two weeks while the administration investigates concerns about environmental toxins in the Williams building,” one professor wrote to students in an email obtained by the Democrat. “I don’t know what will happen after this initial two weeks.”

The announcement comes after the university closed the Sandels Building over health concerns. A report by four FSU faculty members detailed black mold and other health hazards in the building. Eight people who worked on one of the building’s floors had been diagnosed with cancer in the past 10 years.

In an email Friday from FSU Provost Jim Clark, the university asked students, faculty and staff to inform the university about safety and health concerns in its buildings through its website, so “qualified university staff will evaluate each case and remediate as needed,” the statement said.

”We understand that this may raise questions from you about the campus buildings where you live, work or attend class. At this time, there is no evidence of a systemic issue,” said Clark’s statement.

Safety and health concerns on FSU’s campus can be reported to the university here.