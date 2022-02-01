February 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FSU to investigate air quality concerns in second building after closing Sandels Building due to contaminants

Tristan WoodFebruary 1, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis still thinks roads can’t result from racist designs

HeadlinesInfluence

Juvenile expunction proposal clears final committee stop

2022Headlines

Republican Brady Duke posts second big fundraising period for CD 7

Williams building
The university will be examining the Williams Building after receiving air quality concerns, but it will remain open.

Florida State University will be examining another campus building’s air quality a week after it shuttered another building over concerns mold and radon levels could be linked to eight cancer cases.

FSU spokesperson Amy Farnum-Patronis said the university will be examining the Williams Building after it received concerns about the building’s air, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. The building will remain open, but faculty members have the option to temporarily work remotely.

“I just found out that we will need to switch to remote learning for the next two weeks while the administration investigates concerns about environmental toxins in the Williams building,” one professor wrote to students in an email obtained by the Democrat. “I don’t know what will happen after this initial two weeks.”

The announcement comes after the university closed the Sandels Building over health concerns. A report by four FSU faculty members detailed black mold and other health hazards in the building. Eight people who worked on one of the building’s floors had been diagnosed with cancer in the past 10 years.

In an email Friday from FSU Provost Jim Clark, the university asked students, faculty and staff to inform the university about safety and health concerns in its buildings through its website, so “qualified university staff will evaluate each case and remediate as needed,” the statement said.

”We understand that this may raise questions from you about the campus buildings where you live, work or attend class. At this time, there is no evidence of a systemic issue,” said Clark’s statement.

Safety and health concerns on FSU’s campus can be reported to the university here.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDaniella Levine Cava enters second year as Miami-Dade Mayor with across-the-board favorability

nextHouse committee votes to protect churches from emergency lockdowns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories