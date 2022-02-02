‘Criminals aren’t victims’: Ashley Moody wants tougher penalties for retail thieves

Florida’s Attorney General is making the case for a bill that would crack down on organized retail theft rings.

Ashley Moody appeared on the Fox Business Network Wednesday, where she made the case the legislation would prevent issues she has seen elsewhere.

“In Florida, we are committed to ensuring that this lawlessness and this rampant organized crime does not take root and spread further,” Moody said. “If you go into one of these states or cities where you have a liberal executive, a Mayor and a liberal prosecutor, the crime there — the property crime — is just astounding.”

“When these things happen, you’ll see the executives, they’ll blame the victims,” Moody continued. “In Florida, that won’t fly. Criminals are not victims, and we won’t blame victims for the crimes perpetrated against them.”

Moody’s clear approval of the legislation comes as it’s moving in the Senate as SB 1534.

The bill, sponsored by Bradenton Republican Sen. Jim Boyd, would increase penalties for people who steal multiple items from multiple stores in a short period of time. The second of three committees of reference approved the bill this week.

There is a House companion (HB 1511) carried by Newberry Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons. It thus far is stalled, with two committees of reference ahead.

The bill would impose third-degree felony charges on those who committed five or more thefts or who stole at least 10 items from two different locations within 30 days. Theft of 20 or more items would allow for second-degree felony charges.

Businesses would have 30 days to total up the costs of the stolen items.

___

Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics contributed to this report.