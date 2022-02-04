Personnel note: McNicholas & Associates adds Fred Piccolo as VP of Public Affairs

McNicholas & Associates announced Friday that Fred Piccolo has joined the firm as Vice President of Public Affairs.

Piccolo served as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Communications Director in 2020 and previously held the same role for former House Speakers Richard Corcoran and José Oliva.

He built a lengthy resume in campaign work before entering the public sector, having served as a travel aide to U.S. Senate candidate and former Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris as well as holding the Deputy Political Director job on Bill McCollum’s successful campaign for Attorney General.

After a two-year stint as former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross’ Chief of Staff he transitioned back to the campaign world with a job working alongside his brother Tom Piccolo and Anthony Pedicini at political consulting firm Strategic Image Management.

“Fred is a great leader, and we are excited to have him join our industrious team,” said firm founder and President Tom McNicholas. “Our clients will be the beneficiaries of Fred’s intensity, intelligence, experience and of course his world class wit.”

As Vice President of Public Affairs, Piccolo will work in the Tallahassee office of McNicholas & Associates, a multistate firm that provides a full slate of public relations and communications services, including crisis communications, media buys, grassroots outreach and social media management.

“In 25 years in the public affairs business, I’ve experienced remarkable success for those I served. I am excited to be able to use that wealth of experience to help the clients we serve today and those we will serve in the future,” Piccolo said. “I have worked with many great teams and for many great leaders. That is what attracted me to this opportunity — the quality of the team around me and the quality of the leader of the organization.”

Piccolo earned a dual bachelor’s degree in American History and Economics from University of Central Florida, where he was a leader in the College Republicans and served in the Student Government Association. He later earned a law degree from Stetson University, where he was a member of the Moot Court Board.

Piccolo and his wife, Kristin Piccolo, live in Tallahassee with their dog, Eloise.