Gov. DeSantis to address Federalist Society gathering as national focus on courts intensifies

The prospect of a 49-year-old precedent recognizing abortion rights being overturned or seriously undercut later this year, combined with the imminent vacancy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat, is putting intense political focus on the nation’s high court as the 2022 campaign season kicks into gear.

Amid that backdrop, Gov. Ron DeSantis will address a gathering of the Federalist Society in Orlando Friday in a “fireside chat” format with Kayleigh McEnany, ex-spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump.

The Federalist Society is the conservative legal organization that helped vet and recommend Trump’s three picks for the U.S. Supreme Court — Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch will also address the conference later in the evening.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody are also scheduled to speak at the event. Gorsuch’s speech will be closed to the press.

DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said she didn’t have details on his remarks, but “as a conservative legal and public policy group, (the Federalist Society) seeks to promote individual liberty, traditional values, and the rule of law. I think it’s safe to assume the conversation would touch on these themes and their applications.”

DeSantis is familiar with the Federalist Society, having been a member of the organization when he attended Harvard Law School. He also has given speeches to the group before, including two in 2019, his first year in office. The first came in February of that year, a little over a month after taking office, and the other in November.

In both speeches he recounted his process of selecting three justices for the Florida Supreme Court, something he was able to do thanks to the constitutionally required retirements of three liberal justices. Those picks helped flip the 4-3 liberal majority to a 6-1 conservative court. DeSantis also praised his picks and spoke of the need for judges with a conservative outlook, who won’t “rewrite laws.”

“When judges think they can solve national controversies with some fluffy opinion? No, that doesn’t work,” DeSantis said in the February 2019 speech. “The judges we have on the court right now understand the role of the court — it’s important but it’s limited.”

A similar transition on the U.S. Supreme Court took place in recent years, as Trump was able to name three justices to the bench, flipping the balance of that court from a 5-4 liberal majority to 6-3 in favor of conservatives.

Breyer, the longest-serving member of the liberal bloc of the bench, last month announced his intention to retire this summer. President Joe Biden has said he intends to nominate a replacement by the end of February.

The new balance of the court has enthused conservative groups hopeful of overturning long-standing precedents.

For example, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the seminal case enshrining the right to abortion. Justices heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health in December, with conservative justices signaling they could significantly chop away at the abortion right protections in Roe v. Wade. A decision is expected later this year.

A panel hosted during the Federalist Society meeting on Saturday is named “The End of Roe v. Wade? Abortion in the Courts from Planned Parenthood v. Casey to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.”

Other landmark decisions could be tinkered with by the conservative court. Gorsuch recently signed an opinion urging his colleagues to reassess New York Times v. Sullivan, a 1964 ruling that determined a person must act with “actual malice” for a public figure to win damages in a libel lawsuit against a publication. “Actual malice” is a higher threshold than simple negligence, the standard for libel suits from non-public figures.