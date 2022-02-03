February 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jessica Baker tops $400K on hand for run in new HD 17
Jessica Baker is gearing up for whatever the new map holds.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 3, 20222min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Republican volunteers jam training in famously blue Broward County

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 2.3.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

HeadlinesInfluence

Black Caucus spotlights legislative priorities

image1
The first-time candidate has seen four strong months of fundraising.

House District 17 will be a Southside Jacksonville district after the current round of redistricting, and Republican Jessica Baker will enter the new field with plenty of cash after another strong month of fundraising in January.

Florida Politics has learned that Baker, an Assistant State Attorney in the 7th Judicial Circuit, raised $55,000 last month. Of that total, $34,000 went to her political committee, Friends of Jessica Baker. Roughly $21,000 of that went to her campaign account.

That gives her $400,000 in total in her four months as a filed candidate.

Momentum seems to be with Baker, who also boasts a list of notable endorsements.

U.S. Reps. John Rutherford and Michael Waltz, Senate President Wilton Simpson, state Sen. Jennifer Bradley, state Reps. Wyman Duggan and Jason Fischer, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams and former House Speaker John Thrasher back Baker, as do six members of the Jacksonville City Council.

Baker originally filed in House District 12, but that seat and district was obliterated in a redistricting process that led to one more seat being added in southern Duval County.

In the days ahead, candidates will be faced with decisions about the futures of their campaigns under these new maps. It remains to be seen if Baker draws any competition for the Republican Primary in August.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublican volunteers jam training in famously blue Broward County

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Poll shows Charlie Crist leading Democratic gubernatorial Primary
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more