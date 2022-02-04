‘Truck Yeah’ slogan keeps rolling for Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to calibrate messaging around commercial drivers, closing out the week with a campaign email predicated around a slogan his policy team broke out two weeks ago.

The same “Truck Yeah” slogan seen on signs at a January press conference in Bowling Green resurfaced in an email Friday from his re-election campaign to political supporters. In the email, DeSantis’ concerns were somewhat more global than the commercial drivers license training money doled out to state colleges in January.

“People across the world are finally standing up and fighting back,” DeSantis asserted, though he was not referring to those considering training at a Florida school. Rather, DeSantis was hailing a “freedom convoy” of unvaccinated truck drivers in Canada, “driving cross country to protest the authoritarian edicts” requiring full inoculation against COVID-19.

“People have realized if they don’t speak up and demand their freedoms, these tyrants will never give back the power they have seized,” DeSantis maintained, asserting a strong stand with “freedom fighters everywhere.”

DeSantis lauded unnamed European countries for removing their COVID-19 restrictions, contrasting them with Democrats before honing in on the most reliable enemy this side of Anthony Fauci: the “corrupt corporate press.”

That cadre “has resorted to smearing the truckers, calling them a cult,” DeSantis asserted, referring to reports a subset of those protestors used Nazi imagery and other offensive rhetoric.

“As a mouthpiece of Democratic ideology, the corporate press will attack anyone who refuses to bend the knee to Democrats’ oppressive COVID fear agenda,” DeSantis contended.

For those especially responsive to the “Truck Yeah” branding, his campaign store offers a line of merchandise tailored to the right-of-center “freedom freighters” out there. That merchandise has been available since Groundhog Day.

These campaign emails generally appear near the close of business on Fridays, but this one came earlier in the afternoon, on the same day the Governor is slated to offer a high-profile address to the conservative Federalist Society.

He was scheduled for a “fireside chat” with Kayleigh McEnany, ex-spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump.