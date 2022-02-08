February 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill creating standard procedures before paying hackers gets House committee nod

Anne GeggisFebruary 8, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill protecting tax benefits of farmers engaged in agritourism now ready for House floor

HeadlinesInfluence

After running short on time, Senate panel agrees to reconvene for Joseph Ladapo confirmation

America in CrisisHeadlines

Senate bill banning protests outside people’s homes advances

Cybercrimes and Corporate Espionage
Bill is less absolute than another bill in the House that would prohibit paying hackers at all.

A bill advanced Tuesday to require local governments to go through a checklist — including reports to law enforcement — before paying hackers for hijacked data.

The Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Space and Domestic Security approved Sen. Travis Hutson’s proposal (SB 1670). The bill is not so strict as other legislation (PCB Sat 22-02) forbidding paying hackers’ demands altogether.

Instead, it outlines training certain government employees should have and requires local governments to have a cybersecurity plan.

“This bill deals with the importance of being on top of and training for cybersecurity attacks, which are very prevalent and ever-increasing means by which our adversaries around the globe seek to gain information and also sabotage our systems within our country,” said Sen. Danny Burgess who stood in place of Hutson to introduce the bill.

A rising wave of hackers is using ransomware to target government entities.

The city of Riviera Beach agreed to a $60,000 ransom payment to regain data access in 2019. The Broward County schools refused to pay a $40 million ransom demand and had some 26,000 files stolen from district servers posted online last April. The city of Pembroke Pines was hit with one last month that disabled the city’s systems. And in late 2021, Broward Health, one of the county’s two health care authorities, also had a breach that exposed patients and employee data.

This bill directs the Florida Digital Service to create a checklist for local governments to consider before paying out. Payouts would not be allowed until both the Florida Digital Service and local law enforcement are informed about the ransom demand.

Sen. Gayle Harrell called it an area that’s been neglected.

“This is a step in the right direction,” Harrell said, “but we have a very long way to go in the state of Florida to truly address this.”

She noted that the bill does not explicitly include school district and constitutional officers that she believes absolutely need to be included.

Harrell added: “I … hope we can help it get better.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill protecting tax benefits of farmers engaged in agritourism now ready for House floor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more