February 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Police recruitment package ready for House floor

Jason DelgadoFebruary 8, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘A form of welfare’: Bill eliminating permanent alimony advances to House floor after heated debate

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 2.8.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

2022Headlines

Latino Victory Fund backs Annette Taddeo for Governor, Maxwell Frost for CD 10

Manhattan 2019. Behind the police with gun belt
The goal is to remove professional barriers and attract out-of-state officers.

Florida’s proposal to enshrine itself as the most “law enforcement friendly” state in the nation is ready for the House’s full consideration.

A priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the bill would provide recruits a bundle of perks if signed into law.

Among them, a one-time $5,000 bonus for newcomers and a $1,000 reimbursement program for out-of-state officers who relocate to Florida.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill (HB 3) unanimously without debate. Ormond Beach Republican Rep. Tom Leek is the bill sponsor.

“We must remember that we enjoy the daily blessings and freedoms of our community because of the men and women of law enforcement,” Leek said. “This bill is a small sacrifice to show our appreciation.”

DeSantis — a rumored 2024 presidential contender — unveiled the legislative idea in September amid a nationwide exodus of law enforcement officers.

The goal, he told reporters then, is to remove professional barriers and attract out-of-state officers into Florida.

The bill also calls for the creation of a police scholarship program. The Florida Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship would cover up to $1,000 of tuition, fees and other police academy-related expenses.

It further provides private school scholarships to the children of police officers, and allow schools to provide college credits to cops based on their training and experience.

Only one lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned of Brandon, voiced a concern about the bill.

A Navy Reservist, he took issue with a provision that provides veterans and members of the special forces with an entry-level testing exemption into Florida’s policing community.

He noted the tactical and psychological differences needed between policing and military service.

“It’s a great bill,” Learned said. “We want to support it, but I think there’s an opportunity here to make sure we get this right.”

The bill now awaits the House’s full consideration. If signed into law, the measure would take effect July 1.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill protecting tax benefits of farmers engaged in agritourism now ready for House floor

nextLatino Victory Fund backs Annette Taddeo for Governor, Maxwell Frost for CD 10

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more