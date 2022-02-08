Police recruitment package ready for House floor

Florida’s proposal to enshrine itself as the most “law enforcement friendly” state in the nation is ready for the House’s full consideration.

A priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the bill would provide recruits a bundle of perks if signed into law.

Among them, a one-time $5,000 bonus for newcomers and a $1,000 reimbursement program for out-of-state officers who relocate to Florida.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill (HB 3) unanimously without debate. Ormond Beach Republican Rep. Tom Leek is the bill sponsor.

“We must remember that we enjoy the daily blessings and freedoms of our community because of the men and women of law enforcement,” Leek said. “This bill is a small sacrifice to show our appreciation.”

DeSantis — a rumored 2024 presidential contender — unveiled the legislative idea in September amid a nationwide exodus of law enforcement officers.

The goal, he told reporters then, is to remove professional barriers and attract out-of-state officers into Florida.

The bill also calls for the creation of a police scholarship program. The Florida Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship would cover up to $1,000 of tuition, fees and other police academy-related expenses.

It further provides private school scholarships to the children of police officers, and allow schools to provide college credits to cops based on their training and experience.

Only one lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned of Brandon, voiced a concern about the bill.

A Navy Reservist, he took issue with a provision that provides veterans and members of the special forces with an entry-level testing exemption into Florida’s policing community.

He noted the tactical and psychological differences needed between policing and military service.

“It’s a great bill,” Learned said. “We want to support it, but I think there’s an opportunity here to make sure we get this right.”

The bill now awaits the House’s full consideration. If signed into law, the measure would take effect July 1.