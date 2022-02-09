February 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio bill targets ‘dangerous and deranged’ TSA policy for immigrants in the U.S. illegally

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 9, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

America in Crisis

Mitch McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’

America in CrisisHeadlines

Senate bill banning protests outside people’s homes advances

Rubio, Marco - 3
'Someone has to start fighting back against the crazy.'

A new bill from Sen. Marco Rubio is targeting what he calls a “dangerous and deranged” policy from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regarding undocumented immigrants and identification gaps.

The SECURE Flights Act, also known as the Strengthening Enforcement to Curtail Unlawful, Risky Entrance to Flights Act, seeks to ban “illegal aliens” from using arrest warrants and similar documents in lieu of more formal forms of identification when boarding commercial flights.

In a media release Wednesday introducing the bill, Rubio railed against the policy.

“The rule of law went out the window when the (Joe) Biden administration took office,” Rubio said. “It is dangerous and deranged to allow illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants to board commercial flights and travel throughout our country.”

The bill was introduced with a cadre of Republican co-sponsors, a couple of whom shared Rubio’s pique at current TSA practice.

“Illegal aliens should not be able to use their arrest warrants as ID to get on planes,” asserted Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana.

“The fact the Biden administration is allowing illegal aliens to use arrest warrants as a form of identification to fly on a plane is insane, plain and simple,” added Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Rubio teased the filing of the bill with one of his trademark videos from his Twitter account earlier on Wednesday.

“The next time you’re at the airport and you’re being hassled by TSA to get on an airplane and having to go through all these extraordinary things you have to go through and fumbling through your wallet to find your ID, and now you forgot it so they won’t let you on the plane, … I hope you’ll think about this,” Rubio said, before going on to bemoan TSA policy that allows illegal immigrants to fly “easier than Americans can do.”

“This can’t continue,” Rubio closed. “Someone has to start fighting back against the crazy.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida teacher shortage leads to rising number of classes taught by non-subject certified teachers

nextAccountability or punishment? Randy Fine, Democrats clash over masking funds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more