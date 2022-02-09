Marco Rubio bill targets ‘dangerous and deranged’ TSA policy for immigrants in the U.S. illegally

A new bill from Sen. Marco Rubio is targeting what he calls a “dangerous and deranged” policy from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regarding undocumented immigrants and identification gaps.

The SECURE Flights Act, also known as the Strengthening Enforcement to Curtail Unlawful, Risky Entrance to Flights Act, seeks to ban “illegal aliens” from using arrest warrants and similar documents in lieu of more formal forms of identification when boarding commercial flights.

In a media release Wednesday introducing the bill, Rubio railed against the policy.

“The rule of law went out the window when the (Joe) Biden administration took office,” Rubio said. “It is dangerous and deranged to allow illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants to board commercial flights and travel throughout our country.”

The bill was introduced with a cadre of Republican co-sponsors, a couple of whom shared Rubio’s pique at current TSA practice.

“Illegal aliens should not be able to use their arrest warrants as ID to get on planes,” asserted Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana.

“The fact the Biden administration is allowing illegal aliens to use arrest warrants as a form of identification to fly on a plane is insane, plain and simple,” added Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Rubio teased the filing of the bill with one of his trademark videos from his Twitter account earlier on Wednesday.

“The next time you’re at the airport and you’re being hassled by TSA to get on an airplane and having to go through all these extraordinary things you have to go through and fumbling through your wallet to find your ID, and now you forgot it so they won’t let you on the plane, … I hope you’ll think about this,” Rubio said, before going on to bemoan TSA policy that allows illegal immigrants to fly “easier than Americans can do.”

“This can’t continue,” Rubio closed. “Someone has to start fighting back against the crazy.”